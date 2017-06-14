Are smart thermostats worth it?

How long will a smart thermostat take to pay back?

Many smart thermostat manufacturers spell out how much money you can expect to save after installation.

For instance, Tado says that its £239 smart thermostat ‘will pay for itself within a year’ by reducing your heating bills by between 14% and 26%. Netatmo claims that its smart thermostat will reduce the energy you use by 37%. And British Gas says that its Hive smart thermostat ‘could save you up to £150 a year on your energy bills’.

But all these estimates assume that, before you started using the smart thermostat, you left your heating set to maintain a constant temperature during the day. So if you already turn the heating off when you leave your home, you're unlikely to save as much as the manufacturers claim.

A study carried out for British Gas states that the energy savings you achieve with the Hive would be much smaller if you previously only had the heating on for part of the day. It also reveals that in a scenario where the heating was previously just on for a few hours a day on weekdays, switching to Hive's default schedule would actually cause you to use more energy.

In short, be wary of the big headline savings claims made by smart thermostat companies. Unless you're in the habit of leaving the heating on while you're out of the house, the savings you make aren't going to be large enough to save you hundreds of pounds a year.

