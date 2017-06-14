How to buy the best smart thermostat

Multi-room control

Some smart thermostats let you set different temperatures in different parts of your home from the same smartphone app. This would be particularly useful if you have a larger home, and where parts of it often are not being used while people are in other areas.

So if you usually watch TV in the evening, you can keep your living nice and cosy while you turn the heating down or even off in any rooms you're not using.

To use this feature, you'll have to buy either an extra thermostat or another device for each area you want to use different settings for - so with two thermostats you could have different settings upstairs and downstairs. The extra thermostats or other devices aren't always cheap, though - some cost as much as the first thermostat you buy - so you'll need to weigh that cost against the potential energy bill savings you could make by not heating parts of your house which don't need heating.

Typically, though you'll need an existing multi-zone heating system to be able to do this. The Honeywell Evohome is the only smart thermostat we've tested which allows you to control different areas of your home without a multi-zone heating system.