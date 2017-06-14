Apple vs Pebble smartwatches

Just want to find out what makes a Best Buy smartwatch? Head over to our Best Buy smartwatch reviews to find out.

Kickstarter-funded Pebble launched its first Pebble watch in 2013, and the company quickly became a popular name in the smartwatches market. Since then, there have been several additions to the Pebble range of affordable smartwatches, including the Pebble Steel, Pebble Time Steel and Pebble Time Round.

In 2015 the Apple Watch range launched, offering premium and pricey models including the Apple Watch, Watch Sport and Watch Edition. But how do smartwatches from these brands compare, and do you need to shell out for an Apple Watch?

Here we take a look at the key features and differences, so you can choose the best smartwatch for you.

We've put smartwatches from both brands through our tough testing, and assessed everything from how easy they are to use, to how accurately they will track your fitness and what features they have.