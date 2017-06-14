How to buy the best Android smartwatch

Which features does my Android Wear smartwatch need?

Size

There are a wide range of Android Wear smartwatches currently available, and they can vary considerably in size, design and also performance. A large screen can make your device easier to use – but there’s a trade-off here with having something more cumbersome on your wrist. More sensors can often add bulk, too – for example, a poorly integrated heart rate monitor may mean the smartwatch sticks out from your wrist uncomfortably. We rate all smartwatches for their comfort and obtrusiveness, but the golden rule is to check out devices in store before buying to check they suit your wrist.

Design

If you like the appeal of a smartwatch but prefer the design of a traditional watch, your best bet is a model with a round face. Motorola’s Moto 360 was one of the first to do this, and other models, such as the LG Watch Urbane and Huawei Watch have had success by following suit.

If your smartwatch is more for day to day use, look for devices with stainless steel or leather straps, and a ceramic or aluminium bezel for a more traditional look. For those with expensive tastes, there are even a handful of Android Wear smartwatches with gold or platinum bezels.

If you plan to wear your smartwatch while exercising, however, a rubber strap will be easier to keep clean.

It’s also worth looking for an Android Wear smartwatch with an easily removable strap – typically measuring 22mm – so you can accessorise with any of a range of very affordable generic replacements.

Fitness

Fitness tracking is one of the most popular uses for wearables, and many Android Wear smartwatches are just as capable as a dedicated activity tracker. If this is one of your main considerations, what should you look out for to ensure your smartwatch is a great fitness companion?

Built-in GPS A great way to avoid being tethered to your smartphone, built-in GPS will let you track your routes and distances. It will have an impact on the battery life of your device, though.

A great way to avoid being tethered to your smartphone, built-in GPS will let you track your routes and distances. It will have an impact on the battery life of your device, though. Heart rate monitor If you want to monitor improvements in your fitness levels, then keeping an eye on changes in your heart rate is one of the best ways. Look for a smartwatch with a built-in heart rate monitor.

If you want to monitor improvements in your fitness levels, then keeping an eye on changes in your heart rate is one of the best ways. Look for a smartwatch with a built-in heart rate monitor. Internal memory Some Android Wear smartwatches come with enough internal memory to store quite a large selection of your favourite tunes. Alongside a Bluetooth headset, this means you can enjoy some motivational music while you work out without having to carry your smartphone.

Some Android Wear smartwatches come with enough internal memory to store quite a large selection of your favourite tunes. Alongside a Bluetooth headset, this means you can enjoy some motivational music while you work out without having to carry your smartphone. Accuracy If fitness is your goal, it’s important to get an accurate idea of how far you’re running, how many calories you’re burning and how close you are to your targets. We put all of the smartwatches we review through the same detailed activity tracking tests as fitness trackers and fitness watches. In some cases we’ve found smartwatches that aren’t up to the task, including one that understated steps taken by nearly 50%.

