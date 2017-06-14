How to buy the best smartwatch

Android Wear, Tizen or watchOS?

The type of smartphone you own will tend to dictate the operating system you should opt for. The Apple Watch Series on watchOS, for example, can only be used with an iPhone, while Tizen is only compatible with Android phones. Most Android Wear watches will be compatible with both iOS and Android devices, although it’s always worth checking that your particular handset is included.

Windows Phone owners currently don’t have much choice, and may lose some functionality – although the Microsoft Band 2 that blends the features of a smartwatch and a fitness tracker is fully compatible with Windows.

Android Wear

Built to work with Android devices but with iPhone compatibility, too, Android Wear is another touch-driven interface designed to direct messages, calls and diary appointments to the device on your wrist.

Pros: The interface will be instantly familiar to anyone who has used an Android smartphone, and adopts the Google Cards system to direct updates your way. In this way you’ll be able to scroll through all kinds of updates, from the latest weather forecast to when you’ll need to leave the office to make your next meeting.

Cons: It’s compatibility with iPhones is slightly limited, with not all the features available on iPhone as on Android handsets.

Tizen

You'll find Tizen on only a small number of devices - notably the Samsung Gear S range of smartwatches. It's an open-source operating system, based on Linux.

Pros: It's possible to customise the background, text size and font of a Tizen watch. With the Samsung Gear S running Tizen, you can use the watch independently of a phone.

Cons: There aren't many smartwatches running it.

watchOS

Designed to work exclusively with iPhones, Apple’s WatchOS offers a touch-based interface that lets you scroll through your contacts, dictate texts and build your own fitness regime. In September 2016, Apple launched the next version of the OS – Apple watchOS 3.

Pros: It’s relatively simple to use and works well with the iPhone – delivering all the notifications you’d expect and allowing you to customise the look and feel of the interface through apps.

Cons: It’s exclusive to Apple Watches and available only on expensive devices. Prices start from £269 for an Apple Watch Sport Series 1.

Pebble OS

Pebble OS has been custom built for Pebble smartwatches such as the Pebble Time and Pebble Steel. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones. In December 2016, fitness tracker brand Fitbit bought Pebble, so it’s unlikely that any new Pebble devices will be launched.

Pros: A simple interface is well served by useful customisation options. Its app store is well populated with useful apps designed to add all kind of functions to your watch - from note taking to fitness tracking.

Cons: Fitbit has bought out Pebble, so Pebble watches may be axed.

