Which? Best Buy smartwatches

Buying the best smartwatch

It isn’t easy for a smartwatch to become a Best Buy. We first started assessing smartwatches in early 2015. Unusually, we didn’t find any Best Buy devices during our first year of testing.

In summer 2016, we revamped our test programme to mirror how people use their devices and reflect changes in the market. This tough new assessment revealed our first Best Buy smartwatch as well as models that aren’t up to the task - some scoring as little as 55%.

Convenience is key; which is why our smartwatch testing involves checking how easily a smartwatch will connect to a mobile phone, how quickly notifications are delivered from smartphone to watch and if sending responses to text messages or taking calls is any easier than just using your mobile.

Our testers also rate how easy it is to customise the set-up and display of the watch – whether you want to see Twitter updates, text messages or switch your watch to silent all at the push of a button.

We test the battery life of every smartwatch we review. We measure how long each watch lasts on a full charge and how long it will take you to recharge it – to save you from waiting around for hours.

