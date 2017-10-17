What is a hybrid smartwatch?

A hybrid or analogue smartwatch takes the appearance of a traditional watch but has added smart features. We take a look at the difference between these different types to help clear things up.

The choice between a hybrid smartwatch and a regular smartwatch boils down to whether you want a wearable device with a lot of smart features - such as the ability to receive and send texts, calls and emails, and add apps to your wrist, or if you prefer the traditional style and simply want a few extra features. A hybrid smartwatch may also be referred to as an analogue smartwatch, as it combines traditional watch style with these added extras.

We’ve taken a first look at hybrid smartwatches from brands such as Guess, Nokia and Skagen. We’ve also tested watches from all the big-name brands, including Apple, Garmin and Samsung.

Once you know which type of device you’re looking for, head over to our smartwatch reviews to find the most suitable one for you.