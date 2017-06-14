Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which Samsung smartwatch should I buy?

By Hannah Walsh

The Samsung Gear S2, Gear S3 or Gear Fit 2 - there’s plenty of choice, but which should you pick? Our guide can help.

Samsung launched their first wearable way back in 2013. Since then we’ve had every Samsung smartwatch or fitness tracker pass through our labs – with differing degrees of success. Some have impressed, while others have frustrated us with poorly laid-out screens, short battery life and uncomfortable designs.

In the tables below we take a look at the two latest smartwatches in the Samsung range, the Gear S2 and Gear S3, as well as the Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker. All three run Samsung’s Tizen operating system, but that doesn’t mean they are all equal.

Each offers different features, a different design and has a different price tag to match. Not all Samsung devices have impressed during our fitness-tracking accuracy test either – we’ve found one that understated distance travelled during a run by more than 35%, and another that overstated heart rate by more than 60% during our testing.

Only logged-in Which? members can view the Samsung models in the tables below.

Samsung smartwatches

Samsung Gear S3

Samsung Gear S3
Today's best price £289.16
Which? score %
Reviewed Apr 2017
Ease of use:
Ease of use:
Smart notifications overall:
Member exclusive
Health:
Health:
Built in GPS:
Yes
Built in heart rate monitor:
Yes

It has advanced smart and fitness features, but how did it perform in our tough tests?

Samsung Gear S2

Samsung Gear S2

Samsung Gear S2
Today's best price £179.95
Which? score %
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
Ease of use:
Smart notifications overall:
Member exclusive
Health:
Health:
Built in GPS:
No
Built in heart rate monitor:
Yes

It’s the older and smaller Samsung smartwatch – so can it live up to its shiny new successor?

Samsung fitness tracker

Samsung fitness tracker

Samsung Gear Fit 2

Samsung Gear Fit 2
Today's best price £119.48
Which? score %
Reviewed Oct 2016
Ease of use:
Ease of use:
Everyday use:
Everyday use:
Accuracy:
Accuracy:
Built in GPS:
Yes
Built in heart rate monitor:
Yes

Can this Samsung fitness tracker compete with its smartwatch siblings? We put it to the test to find out.

Sign up to reveal scores

Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch?

The difference between smartwatches and fitness trackers boils down to whether you want a wearable device that's designed to help you communicate and deliver notifications, or one that keeps track of exercise and health. There’s often a difference in price, too. The cheapest fitness tracker we’ve tested costs less than £20, while smartwatches start from around £100. 

To help you pick the right wearable for you, use our online tool below. If you're on a mobile device, you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.


 

Once  you’ve decided on the right type of wearable, take a look at our fitness tracker or smartwatch reviews . In addition to the Samsung devices, we’ve tested models from all the big-name brands, including Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei and TomTom.

If you’re still unsure which device would be the best choice then have no fear – head to our Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch? guide for a full rundown of the similarities and differences.

