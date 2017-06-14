Smoke alarms advice guides

Smoke alarms advice guidesExpert advice on how to choose the right smoke alarms for your home, and how to install them.FeaturedHow to buy the best smoke alarmsby Joanna PearlBuying or replacing smoke alarms? We reveal what you need to consider for fire safety, and which fire alarms or smoke detectors are most suitable for your homeFeaturedHow to place and maintain smoke alarmsby Joanna PearlWhich? expert advice on choosing, placing and maintaining the best smoke alarms for your home.FeaturedHow we test smoke alarmsby Joanna PearlWhich? tests smoke alarms to find which will alert your family to every type of house fire, and which smoke alarms you can't trust to keep you safe. Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor login