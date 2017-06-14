How to buy the best smoke alarms
By Joanna Pearl
Ionisation, optical or heat alarm? Find out how to choose the best smoke alarm for you with our expert advice below.
Good smoke detectors warn you early when there's a real fire and give you time to escape, but shouldn't go off every time you singe the fish-fingers.
As our buying guide video above explains, there are three types of alarm - including two varieties of smoke alarms, and a heat alarm. Read on for more information about the different types of alarm and how to decide which is best for your home.
How much do you need to spend?
Our tests of smoke alarms show that you don't have to spend a fortune to get great value. You can buy two of our Best Buy-recommended smoke alarms for less than £10, and they out-perform smoke alarms costing more than double the price.
Buying a pricier model may mean you're getting extra features - such as a 10-year battery, a light or even smoke alarms that link wirelessly to each other.
We've tested best-selling models including FireAngel and Kidde smoke alarms.
What's the best type of smoke alarm for my home?
Ionisation alarms
Ionisation alarms ionise the air between two electrodes. These are positively and negatively charged, creating a small current inside the chamber.
Smoke particles change the balance of the current. When this happens a signal is sent to the integrated circuit and the alarm sounds.
These alarms are more sensitive to smaller particles of smoke produced by the flaming stage of fires than optical alarms, and more easily triggered by cooking – causing false alarms.
Pros: Can suit dustier areas, such as lofts, the area near your bathroom or rooms where people smoke.
Cons: They shouldn’t be placed too near to kitchens because of false alarms.
Optical alarms
Optical (or photoelectric) alarms are light sensors. They contain an infra-red LED which, every few seconds, pulses a beam of light into the sensor chamber to check for smoke particles.
As smoke enters, the infrared light is scattered onto the photodiode light receptor, triggering an alarm. They detect the larger smoke particles from slower smouldering fires.
Pros: Good for bedrooms, landings and hallways, and near to kitchens as they aren’t as prone to false alarms from cooking.
Cons: Not so good for dusty areas, such as lofts, or steamy areas such as bathroom landings.
What are the other types of alarm?
Heat alarms
Heat (thermal) alarms detect heat (hot air) instead of smoke. The alarm is triggered when the temperature within the sensor chamber reaches over 58 degrees Celsius – generally when a fire is well established.
You can put them in kitchens and garages because they’re not prone to false alarms from cooking or exhaust fumes. But they are slower to respond than smoke alarms.
What battery should I put in my smoke alarm?
If you buy a battery-powered smoke alarm (rather than a mains-powered one), you'll need to decide whether you want one with a replaceable 9-volt battery, or a 'long-life' or 10-year battery.
The latter are pricier when you buy for the first time, but you won't have to factor in the expense of replacement battery costs.
You should replace a 9-volt battery in your smoke alarm whenever you need to, or at least annually.
What additional features do smoke alarms have?
• Mains-powered alarms offer peace of mind, as they don't need batteries. They do need to be installed by a qualified electrician.
• Inter-connectability – when one alarm goes off, all the connected detectors are activated. This can be particularly useful in a larger house.
• Wireless devices communicate with each other and other devices without the use of connecting wires.
• Strobes and vibration pads alert people with a hearing impairment in a fire.