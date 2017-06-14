How to buy the best smoke alarms

What's the best type of smoke alarm for my home?

Ionisation alarms

Ionisation alarms ionise the air between two electrodes. These are positively and negatively charged, creating a small current inside the chamber.

Smoke particles change the balance of the current. When this happens a signal is sent to the integrated circuit and the alarm sounds.

These alarms are more sensitive to smaller particles of smoke produced by the flaming stage of fires than optical alarms, and more easily triggered by cooking – causing false alarms.

Pros: Can suit dustier areas, such as lofts, the area near your bathroom or rooms where people smoke.

Cons: They shouldn’t be placed too near to kitchens because of false alarms.

Optical alarms

Optical (or photoelectric) alarms are light sensors. They contain an infra-red LED which, every few seconds, pulses a beam of light into the sensor chamber to check for smoke particles.

As smoke enters, the infrared light is scattered onto the photodiode light receptor, triggering an alarm. They detect the larger smoke particles from slower smouldering fires.

Pros: Good for bedrooms, landings and hallways, and near to kitchens as they aren’t as prone to false alarms from cooking.

Cons: Not so good for dusty areas, such as lofts, or steamy areas such as bathroom landings.