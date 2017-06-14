How to place and maintain smoke alarms
By Joanna Pearl
At Which? we lab-test smoke alarms to uncover the best models that you can trust. Our reviews tell you the ones that respond quickly enough to all types of fire in British Standard tests, and the models that can't be relied on.
This page gives you the vital basic advice to choose, position and maintain your smoke alarms correctly, so they will alert your family when they really need them.
What are the right smoke alarms for each room?
Depending on the size and layout of your home, a heat alarm in the kitchen and optical smoke alarms in the common areas of each floor could be adequate.
You could add another layer of protection by installing optical smoke alarms in every bedroom. This can be important as studies have shown that sometimes children and older adults don't wake up when a smoke alarm on the landing goes off.
Interlinked smoke alarms could be a real advantage when there's a fire. And you could also place ionisation smoke alarms in the loft and areas such as living and dining rooms.
Where should I place smoke alarms?
To get the best response from your alarm, it should go in the centre of the ceiling and away from obstructions or dead spaces (such as where the walls and ceiling join).
You should be able to hear it clearly across the whole space it is intended to cover, so you'll need to use a commonsense approach as you look around your house and consider the risks.
You should consider whether you think members of your family would hear an alarm in the planned position from key areas, such as their bedroom, and whether anyone has needs that would better suit a different configuration – for example, a hearing impairment or a particularly heavy sleeper.
Tips for installing your smoke alarms
- Buy a smoke detector that has been tested to the European (British) Standard EN14604 (this will be on the box) - but bear in mind that two certified models were Don't Buys in our rigorous fire tests.
- Write on the smoke alarm itself the day that it was installed (and the date that it, or the battery, should be replaced).
- Follow the manufacturer's guidance on the installation, location and maintenance of the alarm.
- Above all, ensure that everyone in your home knows exactly what they should do in the event of a fire.
What maintenance do my smoke detectors need?
Smoke alarms need very little maintenance, but follow these simple steps to keep yours in good working order.
- Use the test button to test the smoke alarm's battery weekly.
- Change the battery each year (unless it's a 10-year alarm).
- Gently vacuum inside the case (using the soft brush attachment) to remove dust from the smoke alarm sensors. If the case doesn't open, vacuum through the holes.
- Get a new smoke alarm after 10 years.