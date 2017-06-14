Which? Don't Buy smoke alarms
The video above shows the real life implications of installing an unreliable smoke alarm. We reveal how our expert lab tests separate the smoke alarms you should avoid from those recommended as Best Buy smoke alarms.
Unsafe smoke alarms
We put 15 of the smoke alarms you'll find in high street stores – from Ei Electronics, FireAngel, First Alert and Kidde – through rigorous tests to make sure they can cope with the extremes of any house fire. But some models failed to go off in time when we subjected it to a common house fire, so we have named these models Don't Buy models to avoid.
- In the Which? test lab, we put every smoke alarm through the same series of rigorous tests, including four types of house fire, sound output analysis, light visibility in smoke, and ease of use - so you'll know exactly what to expect.
- We give every smoke alarm a Which? test score so you can immediately see at-a-glance, which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares to each other in features and specifications.
- Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and features; including smoke alarms with lights, hush buttons, 10-year batteries and those that link wirelessly.