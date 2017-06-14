Sound bars glossary

C

Cables

Cables from the cheaper end of the market will normally do the trick for sound bar set-ups. However, cheap cables used over 'long runs' may deteriorate sound. It's not as relevant for sound bars but, if you have a discerning ear or an expensive audio system, you will probably notice. We’d recommend you spend a minimum of £2 per metre and up to £10 per metre if you need to have decent terminals fitted.

Like HDMI cables, audio cables can go up to ridiculous prices with Oxygen-free cable, solid silver and even directional cable. These can generally be disregarded.

Compatibility

All the sound bars we’ve tested would work with any brand of TV. They will work with any size of TV too, but for aesthetic reasons they are best suited to particular screen size ranges (usually from 40 inches to 50 inches). A sound bar that's too long or short for your TV display might look a bit odd.

The good news is that, in most cases, there’s no need to attach the sound bar to the television. Sound bars are designed to sit on the same stand as the TV and fit underneath the screen.