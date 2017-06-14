Sound bars vs home cinema & surround sound systems: which is best?

TV sound systems - do I need one?

Modern super-slim TVs look great compared to boxy CRT televisions of yesteryear, but this often comes at the cost of sound quality. Simply connecting a compact sound bar can vastly improve your TV listening experience - and a surround sound system could do more still, giving an immersive feeling more akin to being at the cinema. Which you choose will depend on your budget, room size and requirements.

You may already have an idea of which type of home entertainment setup would suit you best, but to help you decide we did some head-to-head lab testing to see how sound bars compare with multi-speaker home cinema systems for sound quality. We also compared both with the built-in speakers of several TVs, and also some mini hi-fis to see whether you need to buy a separate TV sound system at all. Read on to find out the differences between product types.

