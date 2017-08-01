Top cheap sound bars for 2017
Top five sound bars under £200 for 2017
Article 2 of 2
If you're willing to spend a bit more on a mid-range model but still don't want to break the bank, we've picked out the best sound bars that £200 can buy.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Most of the big sound bar brands produce models in the £100-200 price range. Going for a slightly more expensive sound bar rather than a complete entry-level model will bring you some added features, such as a wireless subwoofer and the ability to decode surround sound from a Blu-ray disc player.
We review sound bars that cost from as little as £30 all the way up to extravagant models that cost more than £1,000, and we've found that price often doesn't have any bearing on whether the product actually sounds good. Below, we pick out five sound bars that will really improve your home entertainment, each offering great sound quality for an affordable price.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Not found the product for you? Browse all of our sound bar reviews.
And here's three cheap sound bars that aren't good value
The sound bars above will all make watching TV a far more enjoyable experience, but unfortunately the same can't be said of all the models we test. For every great-value bargain, there's a complete shocker out there somewhere. Our expert reviews are the most reliable way to separate the wheat from the chaff, and we've picked out three proverbial husks in the table below.
How we test sound bars
Every sound bar that goes through our test lab is put through its paces by our industry experts. We have decades of experience of designing and testing the latest home audio products, so can recognise a deal from dud.
Before we start our listening test we make sure we've set each sound bar up to give its best-possible performance. Its position in your living room, audio settings and the overall volume level will all have a big effect on how good things sound.
We test sound bars with a range of music, TV and film soundtracks to find out how they'll sound no matter what you're listening to. For more information on how we test, take a look at our 'how we test' page.