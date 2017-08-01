Top cheap sound bars for 2017
Top three sound bars under £100 for 2017
By Tom Morgan
Article 1 of 2
For buyers on a budget, we've rounded up some top cheap sound bars for your living room. Here are the best sound bars for under £100.
There's plenty of choice when it comes to picking a sound bar from a big-name brand, but you don't necessarily need to dig deep into your wallet to find the best product for you. Our sound bar reviews cover products at a range of price points, and we've found that cheaper sound bars can still have the quality you'd expect from a premium purchase.
Below, we're taking a closer look at three sound bars that can take your viewing experience to the next level, each offering a host of features for an affordable price. Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best sound bars under £100
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound bar type:
- Separate subwoofer:
- Separate subwoofer wired or wireless:
- HDMI present:
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
This sound bar will treat you to thunderous bass and room-filling sound despite costing a fraction of the price of high-end models. It arrives with a wired subwoofer, but it does have Bluetooth for connecting wirelessly to your devices. It's easy to use too - we can't find much to fault with it.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound bar type:
- Separate subwoofer:
- Separate subwoofer wired or wireless:
- HDMI present:
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
The features behind this sound bar are fairly basic, but ultimately it's sound quality that matters the most. Our testing found this product really impresses when it comes to producing cinematic audio, serving up sound quality you'd expect from a much pricier model. Configuring this sound bar is easy, and in no time at all it will dramatically improve the sound from your TV.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 2 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound bar type:
- Separate subwoofer:
- Separate subwoofer wired or wireless:
- HDMI present:
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
This compact sound bar comes with a built-in subwoofer and works well wirelessly, whether it's wall-mounted or sat on the TV table. This model sounds bigger and richer than you'd expect, although audio quality suffers slightly during music playback. Even so, ease of use is where this sound bar really excels, especially if you're connecting via Bluetooth.
How we test sound bars
When it comes to testing sound bars, our team of audio experts are ready to put each product through its paces. We assess how each sound bar copes in the living room at varying volumes and in varying modes, so whether you're relaxing with some daytime TV or enjoying the latest action movie, you'll know what sort of sound to expect for your money.
For more information on how we evaluate the latest sound bars that pass through our test lab, take a look at our How we test sound bars guide.
Click on the link to see all of our sound bar reviews, featuring products from the likes of Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and LG.