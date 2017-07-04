Top five sound bars for music
Could you save space and money by using a sound bar as your living-room sound system? We tell you what you need to know.
If you have a sound bar at home or are thinking of buying one, you may be wondering whether you could do away with your hi-fi and just use the sound bar for all your audio needs. Before you make the decision, there are a few things you need to think about.
Sound quality: sound bars vs hi-fis
No matter how good your sound bar is, it will never match a good hi-fi for sound quality. This is true for music, as well as TV audio.
We’ve tested sound bars against traditional home cinema systems, hi-fi systems and built-in TV speakers. Our results showed that while a good sound bar and a decent home cinema system sound about as good as each other, a top quality hi-fi will blow both out of the water.
To enjoy your music in the best possible quality you’ll be better off sticking with a hi-fi system. You could even use your hi-fi for TV audio, though you won’t be able to enjoy surround sound this way (although you won’t be able to with most sound bars either).
Size and space: sound bars vs hi-fis
Hi-fis usually take up more space than a sound bar, and involve more cables trailing around.
Sound bars are a better option if you’re looking to declutter your lounge, especially as bigger sound bars aren’t necessarily better. In fact, our sound quality tests show that there’s no connection between the size of a sound bar or sound base and how good it is for listening to music. The most important thing is that the sound is well-balanced.
Our rigorous lab tests separate the wheat from the chaff by playing hours of films, TV programmes and music in front of our panel of industry experts. Head to our sound bar reviews to find out which ones come out on top, and which to avoid.
Below we’ve rounded up the best sound bars for music, as proven by independent Which? tests.
Best sound bars for music
This sound base is the highest scoring model we’ve tested. It’s easy to use and sounds great – it even does a decent job of simulating convincing surround sound. It has a stereo input so you’ll be able to plug your existing hi-fi amp into it, and there’s Bluetooth too so you can stream wirelessly from your other devices.
This high-end sound bar is another one of our top-scoring Best Buys so naturally it sounds great. Crucially, this model features wi-fi connectivity so you can link it up to other speakers in your house over your home network to form a multi-room speaker system. You can control it with an app, which enables you to play the same music all around the house, or a different song for each room.
Another Best Buy model which pairs top-quality sound with being easy to use. Even better is that this model is cheaper than many of its Best Buy counterparts. There are plenty of connection options, including a 3.5mm audio jack for piping in music and a Bluetooth connection if you want to do it wirelessly.
Go wireless
One of the main reasons that you might want to use a sound bar as your living room hi-fi is that many models now allow you to connect them to your home wi-fi network and use them as part of a multi-room audio system. They can do this in a few ways:
Chromecast built-in
Previously called Google Cast, this is a feature that many sound bars and wireless features have. It allows you to stream music easily from your phone, laptop or tablet to your sound bar or speaker. It’s designed to work best with Android devices – if you use Android you won’t have to download any additional apps to use it.
Airplay
Airplay is Apple’s version of Chromecast, although it’s much less common for it to be built-in to sound bars.
Manufacturer apps
Most sound bar manufacturers now offer their own smartphone and tablet apps for controlling their speakers. These typically work in a similar way to Chromecast or Airplay, and allow you to connect multiple speakers from the same brand together wirelessly around your house. You’ll be able to download the correct app for your device from the app store (Google Play Store, Apple App Store etc.).
Bluetooth
If your sound bar doesn’t have wi-fi you won’t be able to connect it to a multi-room audio system, but if it has Bluetooth then you can still stream music to it wirelessly. All you have to do is connect to it the same way you would any other device and you’ll have a big wireless speaker for your living room.
Make sure you’ve got the right connections
If you want to plug in other hi-fi devices to your sound bar, such as a CD player or turntable you’ll be best off choosing a sound bar with an analogue sound input. This might be a 3.5mm aux cable or red and white stereo plugs. If it’s an aux input you’ll probably have to buy an adapter cable to go from your CD player or record player to the aux input.
If your sound bar and your TV both support HDMI ARC then you’ll be able to use your TV remote to control the volume and settings on your sound bar. This will reduce clutter and fuss even further in your living room.