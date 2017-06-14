Using a sound bar for music

If you have a sound bar at home or are thinking of buying one, you may be wondering whether you could do away with your hi-fi and just use the sound bar for all your audio needs. Before you make the decision, there are a few things you need to think about.

Sound quality: sound bars vs hi-fis

No matter how good your sound bar is, it will never match a good hi-fi for sound quality. This is true for music, as well as TV audio.

We’ve tested sound bars against traditional home cinema systems, hi-fi systems and built-in TV speakers. Our results showed that while a good sound bar and a decent home cinema system sound about as good as each other, a top quality hi-fi will blow both out of the water.

To enjoy your music in the best possible quality you’ll be better off sticking with a hi-fi system. You could even use your hi-fi for TV audio, though you won’t be able to enjoy surround sound this way (although you won’t be able to with most sound bars either).

Size and space: sound bars vs hi-fis

Hi-fis usually take up more space than a sound bar, and involve more cables trailing around.

Sound bars are a better option if you’re looking to declutter your lounge, especially as bigger sound bars aren’t necessarily better. In fact, our sound quality tests show that there’s no connection between the size of a sound bar or sound base and how good it is for listening to music. The most important thing is that the sound is well-balanced.

