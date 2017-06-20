LG sound bars rated

LG is among the biggest-selling sound bar manufacturers and launches around seven models a year. Some are styled to complement the South Korean firm’s extensive range of LED and plasma TVs, but also work and look good with TVs from other brands.

All LG sound bars provide a way to play music from a smartphone, tablet or laptop; all let you do this by connecting a cable, either a USB ('portable-in’) or 3.5mm mini-jack, while some also include Bluetooth or Bluetooth NFC to let you stream music wirelessly to the sound bar.

In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether an LG sound bar would be right for you.