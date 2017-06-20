Panasonic sound bars rated

Panasonic was once one of the biggest sound bar brands in the UK, although it releases fewer models now. Part of Panasonic's heritage lies in audio – it launched the first three-tube radio in 1931 and has continued to innovate, designing sound bars with an emphasis on voice clarity and different layout configurations.

Some models are available in either black or silver, styled to complement the Japanese company’s TVs, but also work and look good with TVs from other brands. All Panasonic sound bars provide a way to play music from a smartphone, tablet or laptop, made possible by connecting a cable to either USB or 3.5mm mini-jack inputs, while some also include Bluetooth or NFC to wirelessly stream music to the sound bar. Like other brands, Panasonic offers several different sound modes designed to enhance audio, alongside its own ‘3D’ surround feature.

In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Panasonic sound bar would be right for you.