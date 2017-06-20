Philips sound bars rated

Philips used to release a steady stream of sound bars every year, but has reduced to a trickle recently. Entry-level models comprise a single bar or come with wired subwoofer, but some come with a wireless subwoofer.

Philips sound bars tend to offer good connectivity with several different types of connection for a TV and set-top boxes and DVD players, and all offer a way to play music from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. You can do this by connecting a cable to either a USB or 3.5mm mini-jack port – also known as ‘audio-in’ or ‘MP3 link’ ports, and many include Bluetooth to let you stream music wirelessly to the sound bar. Like other brands, Philips includes a choice of several sound effect modes designed to enhance the overall sound, as well as its ‘Virtual Surround Sound’ processing.

In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Philips sound bar would be right for you.