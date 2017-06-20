Samsung sound bars rated

Samsung is one of the best-selling sound bar manufacturers in the UK and launches around six models a year. Some are offered in black or silver finishes, styled to complement the company’s large range of LED and plasma TVs, but all work and look good with TVs from other brands.

Like other brands, Samsung offers several different sound modes and a surround sound mode. Models featuring Samsung SoundShare can connect wirelessly to compatible Samsung TVs, so a cable isn’t needed to transmit audio. These models feature Bluetooth - some also include NFC - to allow wireless music streaming from tablets and other portable devices. Those that lack Bluetooth offer a way to play music via a cable connection - every Samsung sound bar features either 3.5mm stereo mini-jack or USB inputs.

