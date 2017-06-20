Which sound bar brand?
Top sound bar brands for 2017
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Our huge survey of more than 10,000 people reveals which sound bar brands keep their customers the happiest. Read on to find out the best bets for satisfaction.
One of the best measures of a product is how happy you are with it after you've bought it. Our sound bar testing is rigorous and exacting, and every year we also look for your opinions in our huge member survey.
We've ranked the most popular sound bar brands, such as Samsung, LG, Bose and Sony to find out which one is most likely to satisfy customers. If you're just looking for our top-rated sound bars, head straight to our Best Buy sound bars page.
We asked thousands of sound bar owners how satisfied they were with their products, and how likely they'd be to recommend it to a friend. We then turned these results into a customer score for each brand, and ranked them accordingly.
|83%
|92%
|This brand hasn't released many models, but the ones we've tested have come through our tests with flying colours. It's produced one of the best sound bars we've seen, and with an incredible customer score of 92% it's clear that those who opt for this brand are very satisfied.
|54%
|75%
|This high-end audio brand has released a few sound bars, achieving mixed results in our lab testing. However, if you buy one it seems that you're unlikely to be disappointed - more than 90% of respondents said that they were satisfied with this brand's product.
|59%
|72%
|Another brand with an audio pedigree that doesn't tend to hit the heights in our product testing. Customers are pretty happy with its products though. More than 90% reported themselves satisfied, and more than 80% would recommend their product to someone else.
|72%
|69%
|This electronics giant does consistently well in our lab testing, however its customer score isn't quite up there with the best of them. It's by no means bad, though - it still keeps more than 90% of its customers satisfied with their product.
|60%
|65%
|Another big brand that we've tested plenty of models from. Its average test score of 60% is pretty decent, but it's middle of the road for satisfaction. Less than three quarters of respondents in our survey said that they'd recommend to a friend.
|49%
|61%
|This brand is thoroughly average. Its products don't tend to do particularly well in our tests, and those of you that own them agree. You'll want to do your research before you take the plunge with this brand.
|59%
|58%
|This brand makes good TVs, and its sound bars aren't bad either. Customers tend not to be as satisfied with them though. Less than 70% of people would recommend this brand's products to someone else.
|53%
|NA
|47%
|Formerly a big player in home entertainment, this brand is quite a way off the pace these days. Its current range of sound bars is very small. Our tests say they're average and customers think so too - less than 50% of owners would recommend one.
|45%
|46%
|This brand releases models quite rarely, and they don't tend to do well in our testing. You should definitely think twice before going for one of their sound bars - they score poorly for customer satisfaction.
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2016 survey of 1,465 sound bar owners. Data correct as of March 2017.
Choosing the best brand of sound bar
The difference between the best and worst brands of sound bar is stark. Buy a sound bar from the top brand in the table above, and you're pretty much guaranteed to be happy with your product. By comparison, the worst brand left around two in five people dissatisfied with what they'd bought.
The best way to avoid disappointment is to read our reviews. While the scores and ratings above are a good guide to what you might expect from brands, you won't know how an individual model compares. Also, some brands, such as Samsung, LG and Sony, make a much larger range of models than the others. The scores above are just an average of their whole range, so checking the reviews will let you see if there are any models that buck the trend for that brand.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
Every year we carry out a huge member survey. Thousands of people are asked about the products that they own, and how satisfied they are with them. We also ask how likely they are to recommend their products to someone else. We use these figures to calculate a percentage score so we can rank brands on how customers feel about their products.