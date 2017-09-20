Choosing the best soup maker

Buying a soup maker: things to consider

Capacity: This can range from 0.8 litres to more than 2 litres - the difference between feeding two or three people or a large family - so make sure you go for a model that can cater to your needs. Some soup makers have a small margin between minimum and maximum capacities, which can limit your options if you only want one portion, or want to make a big batch.

Weight and ease of use: Soup-making blenders have glass jugs that are weighty even when they are empty, while the lids of soup makers can be a fiddle to put on and take off. Use our soup maker reviews to ensure you choose one that will suit you.

Sauté feature: Some soup makers allow you to lightly fry your meat or vegetables in the blender before cooking. Our tests found that this can make a real difference to the flavour of your soup. You can, of course, sauté your ingredients in a frying pan before adding them to your soup maker, but it all adds to the washing-up.

Blending options: All soup makers allow you to make smooth or chunky soup. Some models also include a medium-texture setting for extra flexibility. Most will also allow you to manually blend, so if you find your soup is overly chunky, you can give it another whizz. You'll usually get a smoothie setting, and some models offer extras such as making nut milk, jams and purées.

Time: Some soup blenders can whip up hot soup from scratch in around seven minutes. However, this is a noisy method that involves blending on full power for the whole time. Most soup makers cook the ingredients first, which takes longer - usually between 20 and 30 minutes - but is less of an assault on your eardrums.

Cleaning: If you want to make soup quickly, don't forget to factor in clean-up time. It's no use making speedy soup and then spending ages clearing up. Look for soup blenders with dishwasher-proof parts or soup makers with non-stick coatings to make cleaning easier. Our soup maker reviews also highlight which ones are easiest to clean.