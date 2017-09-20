How we test soup makers

Our independent tests are designed to pinpoint the soup makers that will make a smooth, warm and tasty soup - as well as the ones that will disappoint you with a tepid or lumpy concoction.

The video above gives an overview of the challenges we put each soup maker through to find the best. We’ve tested a selection of popular models from well-known brands such as Morphy Richards, Tefal and Salter to find which ones deliver on their promises and which fall short.

Each soup maker review is based on our rigorous lab testing. Our tests focus on answering your key questions about buying a soup maker, including:

Can the soup maker cook great-quality soup?

How quickly will it make soup?

Is the soup maker easy to use?

Is it easy to clean?

Should I buy it?

