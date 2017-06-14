Electric spiralizers: our pick

Get the lowdown on electric spiralizers. We try popular models and bring you our verdict.

Spiralizers – used to turn fresh vegetables into noodles – were the must-have kitchen gadget of 2016. Their popularity shows no sign of waning, with electric spiralizers being the latest nifty gadget for whipping up your best spiralizer recipes.

If you're a courgetti convert, an electric spiralizer can take the hassle out of processing lots of veg quickly, but you'll have to pay more for the privilege. Models cost anything from £25 up to £50, so you'll want to be sure you've got the best one for you.

Why buy an electric spiralizer?

Electric spiralizers reduce vegetables to lengthy noodles in a matter or seconds, perfect if you're on a plan like Slimming World or just trying to make healthier food swaps. The downsides are the cost, which can be more than double the price of an ordinary vegetable spiralizer, and the size. They can take up a lot of space, which means you'll need to weigh up the need for perfect noodles against precious kitchen worktop space.

We've tried out a mix of different spiralizer types, and found that the best electric spiralizers can be a real boon if you want speedy, effortless results. If you want to spiralize larger veg though, try our top manual spiralizer picks for the best options.

Electric spiralizer first look reviews

We've tried out the latest electric spiralizers, from brands including Aldi, Kenwood, Morphy Richards and Tower, to bring you our verdict on what to buy in 2017.

We challenged each spiralizer to create thick and thin noodles (where applicable) from courgettes, carrots and sweet potato. Each spiralizer was judged on how straightforward it was to set up and use, consistency of noodles, any wasted veg, and how easy it was to clean.

The spiralizers we liked most were able to consistently create long, even noodles with minimal effort, and were easy to clean and store away. The less favourable spiralizers were awkward to use, and produced a disappointing scruffy mixture of long noodles and shorter 'half-moon' shapes, as well as wasted veg.

Electric spiralizer top picks

You can find out more information on the different models we tried in the table below. Log in to get our full Which? first look verdict on each, including which electric spiralizer we liked the best.

The best electric spiralizers Product Price No. of blades Overview Aldi Ambiano Electric Spiralizer £29 3 Aldi is bang on trend with this electric spiralizer, on sale for a limited time while stocks last. Other small kitchen gadgets from Aldi have been hit and miss when we've tried them out. Kenwood Spiralizer FGP200WG £50 2 This electric model from Kenwood promises quick and easy noodles in no time and could be a time-saving alternative to a manual spiralizer. Morphy Richards 432030 Electric Spiralizer £50 2 This electric vegetable spiralizer promises to take all the hard work out of preparing your courgetti. It works a bit like a food processor – you feed in the courgette and a rotating slicer transforms it into noodle spirals, ready to eat. It looks near identical to the Kenwood and Aldi versions, blade options aside. Tower T19014 Electric Spiralizer £25 3

Electric vs manual spiralizers

We've found that electric spiralizers usually win hands down when it comes to speed and creating mountains of uniform vegetable spaghetti spirals without breaking a sweat. They create less waste too - usually just a small cone-shaped end piece.

Speed and efficiency comes with a slight trade off though, because electric spiralizers tend to be more expensive and bigger than manual versions. You usually get a smaller selection of noodle sizes too.

If you plan to spiralize regularly, or are a keen batch cooker and want to make several portions at once, then an electric spiralizer could be worth investing in.

But they are less well-suited to weird and wonderful veg shapes, so if you want to branch out from courgetti, you might be better off with a manual version. Check out our manual vegetable spiralizer top picks for the best options, whatever your budget.

For more advice on the pros and cons of different spiralizer types, head to our spiralizer buying guide.