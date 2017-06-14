Spiralizers: our pick
By Siobhan Chan
Find out how the best-selling spiralizers fared when we tried them out.
Spiralizers – gadgets that turn fresh vegetables into noodles – were the kitchen must-have of 2016, and their popularity shows no sign of waning.
But with stacks of similar-looking models in the shops, how do you know which one to go for?
Is a horizontal, vertical or handheld spiralizer best, or would a simple julienne peeler do the job just as well, for a fraction of the price? And what about an electric version?
Spiralizer first look reviews
We've tried out 14 top-selling manual spiralizers from big brands including Hemsley and Hemsley, JML, Lakeland, Oxo, Gefu and Lurch, and found big differences in how well the spiralizers worked. You can see the results in the table below.
If you're after something to take the strain out of spiralizing, we've also tried four of the latest electric spiralizers from Morphy Richards, Kenwood, Tower and Aldi. Head to our electric spiralizer reviews to see how they compare.
We challenged each spiralizer to create thick and thin noodles (where applicable) from courgettes, carrots and sweet potato. Each spiralizer was judged on how straightforward it was to set up and use (particularly the effort involved in spiralizing); consistency of noodles; any wasted veg; and how easy it was to clean.
The spiralizers we liked most were able to consistently create long, even noodles with minimal effort, and were easy to clean and store away. The less-likeable spiralizers were awkward to use, produced a disappointing mixture of long noodles and scrappy 'half-moon' vegetable shapes, and left plenty of waste.
Spiralizers: our verdict
We've rounded up all the spiralizers we've tried out below. Keep reading for more information on the different models we tried, or log in to get our full Which? first look verdict on each, including which spiralizer we picked as our favourite, the best cheap spiralizers, and those that failed to impress us.
|Spiralizers reviewed for 2017
|Product
|Type
|Price
|No. of blades
|Overview
|
|Betty Bossi Vegetable Spiralizer
|Vertical
|£34
|2
|
With this spiralizer, you impale your veg on spikes at the bottom and then place the spiralizing container on top, spiralizing veg directly into it. You get two blades - one for fine noodles and another for thin ribbons. The base has a built-in suction cup for stability. In theory, it should make preparing veg less messy, but does it work out that way?
|Cuisique Premium Spiralizer
|Vertical
|£30
|3
|
The Cuisique Premium Spiralizer has a handy container for catching noodles, as well as an impressive range of attachments for spiralizing, slicing, juicing, grating, julienne and shredding.
|Gefu Spiralfix
|Vertical
|£30
|3
|
The Gefu Spiralfix is an unusual-looking vertical spiralizer. It has a removable container which can be used to catch vegetables or removed if you want to spiralize straight into a bowl or pan. The blades are built-in and you can switch between the four size options using a dial on the side. Does the unusual design pay off?
|Hemsley and Hemsley Spiralizer
|Horizontal
|£30
|3
|
Hemsley and Hemsley are big names in spiralizing, and we were excited to see if this model lived up to the hype. It has three interchangeable blades and a handy storage compartment at the base to store them in when not in use.
|JML Veggetti Spiralizer
|Handheld
|£12
|2
|
This super simple handheld vertical spiralizer opts for the basic 'pencil sharpener' style design. It has two blade options and promises quick, safe and healthy vegetable spaghetti with pictures on the packaging showing lengthy noodles flowing into a bowl. Can you really get carb-free 'pasta' so easily?
|Joseph Joseph Spiro
|Handheld
|£16
|3
|
This colourful handheld model from design-led Joseph Joseph is smart and compact, with three interchangeable blades. Can the pared-down design produce tempting noodles to compete with fussier spiralizers?
|Lakeland Easy Store Spiralizer
|Horizontal
|£35
|4
|
Almost identical to the Mueller Spiral-Pro spiralizer, this Lakeland version also comes with four different blades for all your noodle needs, as well as a place to keep the blades and a handy storage box. It's £5 more than the Mueller version, though.
|Lakeland Julienne
|Julienne peeler
|£3
|1
|
We've spotted reports online of people using a simple julienne peeler as a cost-friendly alternative to a traditional spiralizer. But did this version from Lakeland impress our experts?
|Mueller Spiral-Pro
|Horizontal
|£30
|4
|
This spiralizer is a runaway bestseller on Amazon. It has four blade options, which store away in a neat compartment at the front, and suction feet to stop it from slipping. It can tackle a range of vegetable shapes and sizes, and can be used by left- or right-handed users.
|Lurch Spirali 10203
|Horizontal
|£28
|3
|
Like the Lakeland and Hemsley and Hemsley models, this Lurch spiralizer comes with three interchangeable blades and a storage compartment to keep them in when not in use. We thought it was one of the more stylish-looking models we tried, but how good was it at spiralizing?
|Lurch Spiralo
|Vertical
|£28
|3
|
Although this Lurch spiralizer has interchangeable blades, it lacks the storage compartments of the horizontal models we tried. It's a simple model, with less frills and spills than the Cuisique and Gefu spiralizers, but did it match up in terms of quality?
|Oxo Good Grips Spiralizer
|Handheld
|£15
|1
|
This space-saving handheld spiralizer from Oxo Good Grips won't take up much space in your kitchen. It has a food gripper and a a protective cover to keep hands safe from cuts. With just one blade, its design is basic - but is it any good?
|Oxo Good Grips Three Blade Spiralizer
|Handheld
|£22
|3
|
Almost identical to the space-saving handheld spiralizer from Oxo above, this newer version comes with three different blade options for thick and thin noodles and ribbons.
|Salter Easy Store Spiralizer
|Horizontal
|£15
|3
|
This cheap and cheerful plastic horizontal spiralizer comes with three interchangeable blades for thick, thin and spiral noodles. It has non-slip feet and a storage compartment for the blades. It's not dishwasher-safe though. It's one of several popular models that look near-identical. We got different results with each though.
Which spiralizer is right for you?
We've tried out a variety of handheld, vertical and horizontal manual spiralizers, as well as some electric spiralizers. Each type has its pros and cons, so we've picked out our favourites in each category. Which one you choose depends on your budget, how often you plan to spiralize, what you want to spiralize, and the noodle options you need.
Vertical-input spiralizers can be easier to use and we found they gave us more consistent noodles, but there are a couple of horizontal spiralizers which are worth considering - not least because you don't have to chop your courgettes or carrots to fit them, and a decent one with good sucker feet will make it a breeze to get your vegetable-spaghetti fix.
A cheap handheld spiralizer might do the trick if you only want to use it now and then. We found one that easily created lengthy noodles without too much trouble.
If you're a keen courgetti fan, or need to feed a crowd, you'll want to check our electric spiralizer reviews. These take the hard graft out of spiralizing, making it much quicker to do.
Using your spiralizer - top tips
We've made mountains of courgetti, carrot noodles and sweet potato ribbons in the name of finding the best spiralizers, and we've learned a few things along the way. If you're buying a spiralizer, these tips will make mealtimes easier:
1. Be patient
It can take a few attempts before you get the hang of spiralizing. Don't give up if your first go produces scrappy noodles. We've found a consistent gentle yet firm pressure yields the best results. Prepping your veg correctly, and choosing the straightest, most even veg you can find, will help too.
2. Handle with care
Like food processors, there's no getting away from having contact with very sharp and fiddly blades on a spiralizer. Some models come with a small brush for poking out trapped veg, but if not you can pick one of these up from kitchenware store.
3.Pick the right spiralizer for you
If you mainly want to spiralize larger, awkwardly shaped fruit and veg like squash, beetroot or celeriac, a handheld or electric spiralizer could prove frustrating, as these work best with thinner veg. Horizontal and vertical spiralizers are more versatile when it comes to accommodating different shapes and sizes of vegetable.
Find out more about the pros and cons of different spiralizer types in our guide to buying the best spiralizer.