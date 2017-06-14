How we test stair gates

Will the gate withstand repeated attempts to force it open?

Your stair gate may need to withstand the force of a toddler throwing a tantrum or boisterously bouncy dog. We test beyond the safety standard by applying an impact of 25kg rather than just the 10kg required and if there's any movement or weakening of the gate, we tell you about it.

We also open and close the gate repeatedly to make sure that there's no weakness in the locking mechanism.

And we fit the gates at their minimum and maximum width to check it's safe to use them in all positions. If you can extend the gate beyond a safe point, we'll let you know.

These are just a few of the numerous safety checks that we carry out to make sure your stair gate does the job it's supposed to do.