Best stairlift brands
Acorn stairlifts review
Article 2 of 4
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Acorn stairlifts have been sold for more than 20 years, and the company now owns Brooks and Bison Bede, too – but is it a brand worth considering?
Acorn claims that one of its stairlifts is installed somewhere in the world every 10 minutes. We asked people who've bought Acorn stairlifts to rate theirs for reliability, comfort, value for money and more. You can find out how they scored compared with other stairlift brands in the table below.
Which? members can log in now to view the results. If you're not yet a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the table and access all our expert reviews.
Get the inside track on Acorn stairlifts
By logging in or signing up for a £1 Which? trial, you can access the Which? scores and ratings in the table above, as well as all the following information on this page, including:
- how much Acorn stairlifts typically cost, including the average and the range of prices its customers paid
- ongoing costs and maintenance for Acorn stairlifts, such as servicing prices, repair costs and servicing contracts
- stairlift warranty information and aftercare packages
- whether it's worth haggling over the quoted price of an Acorn stairlift
- comments from Acorn customers about how they found the buying process.
How we carried out our stairlift customer survey
To find out which stairlift brands you can trust, we surveyed 450 people who have bought a stairlift, either for themselves or for a relative.
As well as asking about what the stairlift itself is like to live with, from ease of use to reliability, we also wanted to know what the manufacturer was like to deal with. So we asked our respondents about the buying process to see which companies were more likely to be flexible on prices and whether any were engaging in pressure selling.
In addition to Acorn, we've also rated other popular brands, including Stannah Stairlifts and Handicare. And if you're considering getting a stairlift provided by the council, you can see what our survey respondents thought of that process, too.