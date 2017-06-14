Best stairlift brands overview

To help you find the best stairlift company, we've asked customers of Acorn, Handicare and Stannah stairlifts to rate the firm they used for quality, value for money and more.

We surveyed 450 people who had got stairlifts for themselves or someone else in the past 10 years. We included people who had bought their stairlift privately from companies such as Stannah, Acorn (including Brooks and Bison Bede), Handicare (including Minivator and Companion, and the brand sold by Age UK), and those who got one from the council.

Based on what they told us, we've created unique customer scores and ratings to help you choose the best stairlift brand for you. You can see customer scores for each of the major brands in the table below, as well as star ratings for other factors, including value for money, quality and reliability.

Best and worst stairlift brands Stairlift brand Reliability Usability Comfort Quality Safety Batteries Overall value for money Average price for a new stairlift Overall score £3,889 74% £3,992 73% £3,161 72% Table notes: overall customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Sample sizes: Acorn (122), Handicare (107), Stannah (124). Survey conducted in October 2016.

Stairlift prices

It can be pricey to buy a stairlift. One for a simple straight staircase could be as little as £2,000, but if you're looking at a curved or very long staircase, prices can go as high as £6,000 or more.

We've found that the average price paid does differ between companies, with an average £3,162 cost for a new stairlift from the cheapest company compared with an average of £3,992 for the most expensive – a £830, or 26%, difference.

The room for price negotiation differs too. A surprisingly high two thirds of the customers of one of the companies surveyed (65%) negotiated and got money off. One in seven (14%) of the customers of one company got £1,000 or more off the price, whereas no customers of another company got more than £1,000 taken off.

