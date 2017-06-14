 Best KitchenAid alternatives

The retro-look KitchenAid Artisan mixer has achieved cult status in the baking world. But, at a cool £429, it costs more than most people would spend on a larger appliance such as a washing machine. If you don't have that kind of money to blow, we've rounded up five of the best alternatives that will save you cash and mix like a dream.

While you may want the KitchenAid in your life for less than practical reasons (we can't deny it's a looker), there's no need to spend over £400 to get a good stand mixer. In fact, we've found Best Buy mixers for less than half that price.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top five alternatives to the KitchenAid. All are cheaper to buy and do as well, or better, in our tests. You don't necessarily have to compromise on looks either - one of our recommended mixers combines a stylish retro design with top-notch mixing abilities and an attractive price.

Use the table below to choose the perfect KitchenAid alternative for you. You can also skip straight to our stand mixer reviews to find out where the KitchenAid ranks against other popular mixers.

