Best KitchenAid alternatives
By Christina Woodger
KitchenAid mixers may have hero status in the baking world, but we've found cheaper rivals that do just as good a job.
The retro-look KitchenAid Artisan mixer has achieved cult status in the baking world. But, at a cool £429, it costs more than most people would spend on a larger appliance such as a washing machine. If you don't have that kind of money to blow, we've rounded up five of the best alternatives that will save you cash and mix like a dream.
While you may want the KitchenAid in your life for less than practical reasons (we can't deny it's a looker), there's no need to spend over £400 to get a good stand mixer. In fact, we've found Best Buy mixers for less than half that price.
Below, we’ve rounded up our top five alternatives to the KitchenAid. All are cheaper to buy and do as well, or better, in our tests. You don't necessarily have to compromise on looks either - one of our recommended mixers combines a stylish retro design with top-notch mixing abilities and an attractive price.
Use the table below to choose the perfect KitchenAid alternative for you. You can also skip straight to our stand mixer reviews to find out where the KitchenAid ranks against other popular mixers.
|Stand mixer
|Click for full review
|Whisking
|Whipping
|Mixing
|Kneading
|Score
|
£189
|77%
|
This Best Buy beat the KitchenAid in our tough mixing tests, plus it comes with slicing/grating attachments and an extra jug blender attachment - ideal for fans of soups and smoothies.
|
£275
|75%
|
This Best Buy has retro looks to rival the KitchenAid, is better at mixing, and costs over £100 less - what's not to love?
|
£108
|74%
|
A cheap Best Buy mixer that's a great kitchen all-rounder: it can shred, grate, blend and juice, as well as handling everyday baking tasks with ease.
|
£149
|73%
|
This classic mixer has stood the test of time. It's fast, easy to use, and turned out beautifully kneaded bread dough and lovely, evenly mixed cakes.
|
£100
|70%
|
This affordable stand mixer is good for keen bakers as it's great at mixing cake batter. It whisks, whips and kneads with ease, although it's rather noisy and attachments are messy to remove.
Which? stand mixer reviews
Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that we only recommend the very best stand mixers. We assess how well each mixer combines ingredients to make cake batter, how well it whips and whisks, and whether it can knead dough. We also rate how easy each mixer is to use and clean, and how noisy it is. Find out more at how we test stand mixers.
