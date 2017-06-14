Best stand mixer brands
By Christina Woodger
Your choice of stand mixer could make all the difference between perfectly baked cakes or lumpy cake batter and whisked egg whites that are more flat than fluffy.
Plenty of people have an idea of the brand of stand mixer they want to buy - maybe your mum had a Kenwood, or you've seen the KitchenAid on The Great British Bake Off and nothing else will do. But which brands won't let you down?
We’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of which stand mixer brands shine and which just don't make the grade, thanks to years of testing stand mixers and the views of hundreds of mixer owners who answer our regular survey.
Find out all how well-known stand mixer brands such as Kenwood, Bosch and KitchenAid fare in our tests, how reliable they are, and what customers think of them once they get them home. Once you know which brands are best, head to our stand mixer reviews to find the perfect model for you.
Best and worst stand mixer brands
We've compiled an at-a-glance expert overview of how the different stand mixer brands compare, including average test scores and our exclusive Which? reliability ratings.
|Stand mixer brands rated
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|68%
|89%
|This brand mainly focuses on its standard mixer model, although a larger capacity version is available. We've tested its main stand mixer, which does a decent job, but doesn't really stand out. There are better mixers out there, but this brand's overall customer score is very high, meaning owners love it. Check the individual review to see it's right for you.
|72%
|82%
|This dependable brand has the highest average test score, and the joint-highest reliability rating of the brands on test. Of the 11 stand mixers we tested from this brand, four were Best Buys. Even the best brand can produce a turkey though, so it's best to check the individual stand mixer reviews before parting with your cash.
|70%
|N/A
|78%
|Stand mixers from this brand range from relatively cheap to very expensive (more than £600). Despite the wild variety in price, this brand is a relatively safe bet. Of the four machines we've tested from this brand, two were Best Buys. The other two were OK but not spectacular, so check our reviews to make sure you pick a Best Buy mixer.
Table notes
Reliability ratings are based on feedback from 465 Which? members who own a stand mixer, surveyed in June 2015. We have no Reliability rating for the third brand as there was insufficient data available. Customer scores are based on feedback from 467 Which? members who own a stand mixer, surveyed in June 2015. Average test scores are based on stand mixers tested since 2013 which were still available in January 2016.
Table scores and ratings last updated in January 2016.
Choosing the best stand mixer for you
Stand mixers can be very expensive, so it's worth choosing one you're going to be happy with. A great stand mixer should whisk and whip quickly and to a good consistency, increasing the volume of egg whites and cream substantially. It should mix cake batter well, combining all ingredients without the need to repeatedly scrape down the bowl by hand. It should also knead bread evenly, resulting in loaves that are firm and well-structured.
You should be able to rely on your stand mixer to do a range of tasks well, to be simple to use and clean, and to last a decent period of time. We take all these factors into consideration to ensure we only recommend the very best models and brands.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
The reliability ratings in the table above are based on feedback gathered from more than 460 members who took part in our survey and told us about the problems they've experienced with their stand mixers. The fewer problems owners reported, the higher the reliability score. The customer score shows how happy stand mixer owners were with their chosen brand and whether they'd recommend it to a friend.
Stand mixer brands tend to be perceived quite well by Which? members. The most popular brand of stand mixer brand has customer score of 89% and the least popular still scored 78%. None have produced Don't Buys so far. But even the best brand can fall down sometimes, and if you pay out for one of the pricier models, you'd expect it to do a great job, rather than just an average one. We recommend checking our individual stand mixer reviews before buying, to make sure you get the best mixer for your budget.