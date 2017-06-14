Best stand mixer brands

Your choice of stand mixer could make all the difference between perfectly baked cakes or lumpy cake batter and whisked egg whites that are more flat than fluffy.

Plenty of people have an idea of the brand of stand mixer they want to buy - maybe your mum had a Kenwood, or you've seen the KitchenAid on The Great British Bake Off and nothing else will do. But which brands won't let you down?

We’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of which stand mixer brands shine and which just don't make the grade, thanks to years of testing stand mixers and the views of hundreds of mixer owners who answer our regular survey.

Find out all how well-known stand mixer brands such as Kenwood, Bosch and KitchenAid fare in our tests, how reliable they are, and what customers think of them once they get them home. Once you know which brands are best, head to our stand mixer reviews to find the perfect model for you.