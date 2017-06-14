How we test stand mixers

Can I also use it for food processing and blending?

Some mixers have additional attachments for food processors and jug blenders. With these machines, we also test their slicing, grating, chopping and puréeing capabilities (depending on what extras they have).

Slicing

We rate how long it takes to slice soft and hard foods, and rate the evenness of the slices created. We also watch out for any chunks that don't get sliced, so you don't end up with an uneven mess of broken and choppy slices.

Grating

To test how well the food processor attachment grates, we use carrots and cheese to represent soft and hard foods, which both present different challenges for a food processor. We check how fast it is, how evenly it grates and whether large chunks escape untouched.

Puréeing food

We see how quickly and effectively food is puréed, looking at how fine and even the results are, and whether there are any lumps left after puréeing.

Chopping

Nuts, onions and flat-leaf parsley are chopped to see how speedy the chopping attachments are when coping with different types of food. We rate how well the food has been chopped by checking how even and fine the results are.

Blending

We use the blender attachment to make smoothies and soups. We rate how long it takes, whether all the ingredients have been blended well and check that the resulting blend is a smooth consistency.