Kenwood vs KitchenAid: which mixer brand should you buy?
By Christina Woodger
Plenty of people have an idea of the brand of stand mixer they want to buy, and in many cases it revolves around choosing between a Kenwood and a KitchenAid. Maybe your mum had a Kenwood, or you've seen the KitchenAid on The Great British Bake Off and nothing else will do.
The right food mixer could mean the difference between perfectly baked cakes or lumpy cake batter, and whisked egg whites that are more flat than fluffy. But which of these brands can you rely on for Bake-Off worthy results?
We’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of how these two mixer brands shine and where they might not make the grade, thanks to years of experience testing stand mixers. We've also gathered data on how reliable these mixers are from Which? members who own them, so we can tell you which ones are more likely to break down early.
Read on to find out how Kenwood and KitchenAid compare, and if there are other brands you should be considering. Just want to see which stand mixers we recommend or how a particular model does? Head to our stand mixer reviews.
Kenwood vs KitchenAid - features compared
Kenwood mixers
When it comes to picking between Kenwood and KitchenAid, you’ll get more choice of models and a wider spread of prices with Kenwood, ranging from £100 for the compact Prospero mixers to more than £650 for top-of-the-range models with extra large capacity. Some models have extras such as a cooking function or food processing and blending attachments.
Most Kenwood mixers have a traditional and functional look, but the kMix range has a retro design that is more in line with KitchenAid's styling, and comes in a range of colour options. To find out which Kenwood mixers we recommend, check out our Kenwood mixer reviews.
KitchenAid mixers
KitchenAid mixers have a distinctive vintage look, and are available in a wide range of colours. They keep things simple, with the overall design remaining pretty much unchanged for years. The range of mixers is smaller, and the main differences between models are capacity and power. Prices start from around £330 and top £750 for larger-capacity models.
You can attach additional accessories onto these mixers, such as spiralizers, food processors, juicers, sausage and pasta making equipment, but these usually need to be bought separately.
The latest model has a mini mixing bowl that can be swapped in for when you are mixing smaller quantities. See how this and other recent KitchenAid launches compare in our KitchenAid mixer reviews.
Kenwood or KitchenAid - which brand is better?
Stand mixers have a reputation for reliability, with some owners claiming that models have lasted for years and being passed from one generation to the next. But does that ring true? We've surveyed hundreds of Which? members to find out how reliable their mixer is and, if it broke down, why.
In the table below we've pulled together all our mixer know-how to bring you the definitive verdict on which brand is best, including:
- Average test score – this is the average score stand mixers from a particular brand score during our lab testing.
- How reliable the brand is – we ask owners if and when their products broke down, to calculate how likely early failure is for each brand.
- How owners rate it – owners tell us if they are happy with their mixer, and whether they would recommend it to others.
- Overall verdict – we sum up the pros and cons of each brand to help you choose.
|70%
|84%
|This is an iconic brand and its reputation is not without foundation. It has an excellent average test score and owners love it, too. Like most stand mixers, it's a reliable pick.
|69%
|83%
|When it comes to stand mixers, this brand is a classic. It has a clutch of Best Buy mixers to its name and, like most mixer brands, is very reliable, too. Individual models do vary though, as the slightly lower average score shows, so it pays to check our model-specific reviews.
|67%
|86%
|Stand mixers from this brand range from relatively cheap (about £130) to very expensive (over £600). Despite the wild variation in price, this brand is a good bet, although again you'll need to pick the best models to ensure perfect mixing, as results can vary. While all stand mixers are pretty reliable, this brand topped the table, with 98% of models still working perfectly after six years.
Table notes
Table correct as of June 2017. Reliability rating and owner's views are based on feedback from 648 Which? members who own a stand mixer, surveyed in May 2017. Test scores are based on all models tested to the current test programme.
Choosing the best mixer brand
Stand mixers can be very expensive, and they tend to last, so it's worth taking the time to get one you're going to be happy with. As mixers are generally quite reliable, you have more freedom to focus on getting the model that's right for you, and that does a top-notch job.
It's worth thinking about how often you'll need to whip up bigger batches, and whether you want a multi-tasking model that comes with food processing attachments or the option of buying extra accessories in the future. Extras like a timer, splashguard or flexible beater can make baking jobs easier and less messy.
Features like a glass mixing bowl can look stylish but will cost you extra. For more advice on what to look out for, check our mixer buying guide.
Prices can vary from as little as £60 to more than £800. Paying more usually gets you more capacity, but you shouldn't need much more than 3.5-4.6 litres for most mixing jobs. We've found some decent stand mixers from smaller brands that don't cost the earth - check our stand mixer reviews to find the best option for your budget.
Are stand mixers reliable?
We asked Which? members how long they'd expect a mixer to last - 25% said at least five years, while 32% expect their mixer to last them for 10 years. In fact, a fifth of people surveyed even thought a stand mixer should see them out for 20 years.
These high expectations aren't necessarily unrealistic. Stand mixers came out as the most reliable product overall in our 2017 survey, with an impressive overall score of 96%. You can see how they measure up against the next best product and the worst below.
Most common stand mixer problems
As part of our survey, we asked Which? members what problems they encountered with their mixers. The most common faults were:
- 12% - stopped working / complete failure
- 12% - broken attachment
- 7% - broken splashguard / faulty switch
As with food processors, a broken accessory doesn't mean the end of the road for your mixer. You can usually buy spares from the manufacturer to save you having to replace the whole thing. It's worth checking that these are available before you buy. Big brands like Kenwood and KitchenAid are more likely to have a comprehensive and long-lasting range of spares than some smaller mixer brands.
Top picks for stand mixers
Below we've pulled out our three best mixers from each of the top brands. To see all our recommended models, head to our list of the best food mixers.
Top Kenwood stand mixers
Kenwood kMix KMX50G
- Knead:
- Mix:
- Whip:
- Noise:
- Speed settings:
- 8
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Not included
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- 5l
- Dough bowl capacity:
The retro design of the KMX50G stand mixer from Kenwood's kMix range isn't the only thing that harks back to tradition. This stand mixer sticks to the expected tasks of mixing, kneading, whisking and whipping. Find out what it’s good at, and how it compares with other popular mixers.
Top KitchenAid standmixers
KitchenAid Artisan KSM125
- Knead:
- Mix:
- Whip:
- Noise:
- Speed settings:
- 10
- Liquid jug capacity:
- Not included
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- 4.85l
- Dough bowl capacity:
Fans of KitchenAid Artisan collection will love the delicious colour range of the KSM125.This is the updated version of their iconic KSM150 stand mixer, but did our experts notice any improvements when we sent it to the test lab? Read our review to discover whether this mixer beats, whips, whisks and kneads as well or better than a Bosch or Kenwood.
Cheaper alternatives
Bosch MUM52120GB
- Knead:
- Mix:
- Whip:
- Noise:
- Speed settings:
- 4
- Liquid jug capacity:
- 1.8l
- Liquid bowl capacity:
- 3.9l
- Dough bowl capacity:
This Bosch stand mixer operates with an unconventional bowl-sweeping mixing motion that the manufacturer claims solves the problem of cake mixture being left around the bowl. We assessed this in our test lab, along with other key tasks such as whipping and mixing.