Kenwood vs KitchenAid: which mixer brand should you buy?

Plenty of people have an idea of the brand of stand mixer they want to buy, and in many cases it revolves around choosing between a Kenwood and a KitchenAid. Maybe your mum had a Kenwood, or you've seen the KitchenAid on The Great British Bake Off and nothing else will do.

The right food mixer could mean the difference between perfectly baked cakes or lumpy cake batter, and whisked egg whites that are more flat than fluffy. But which of these brands can you rely on for Bake-Off worthy results?

We’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of how these two mixer brands shine and where they might not make the grade, thanks to years of experience testing stand mixers. We've also gathered data on how reliable these mixers are from Which? members who own them, so we can tell you which ones are more likely to break down early.

Read on to find out how Kenwood and KitchenAid compare, and if there are other brands you should be considering. Just want to see which stand mixers we recommend or how a particular model does? Head to our stand mixer reviews.

Kenwood vs KitchenAid - features compared

Kenwood mixers

When it comes to picking between Kenwood and KitchenAid, you’ll get more choice of models and a wider spread of prices with Kenwood, ranging from £100 for the compact Prospero mixers to more than £650 for top-of-the-range models with extra large capacity. Some models have extras such as a cooking function or food processing and blending attachments.

Most Kenwood mixers have a traditional and functional look, but the kMix range has a retro design that is more in line with KitchenAid's styling, and comes in a range of colour options. To find out which Kenwood mixers we recommend, check out our Kenwood mixer reviews.

KitchenAid mixers

KitchenAid mixers have a distinctive vintage look, and are available in a wide range of colours. They keep things simple, with the overall design remaining pretty much unchanged for years. The range of mixers is smaller, and the main differences between models are capacity and power. Prices start from around £330 and top £750 for larger-capacity models.

You can attach additional accessories onto these mixers, such as spiralizers, food processors, juicers, sausage and pasta making equipment, but these usually need to be bought separately.

The latest model has a mini mixing bowl that can be swapped in for when you are mixing smaller quantities. See how this and other recent KitchenAid launches compare in our KitchenAid mixer reviews.