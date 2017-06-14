Reliable stand mixer brands

Every year we ask thousands of Which? members about their small kitchen appliances to find out which brands are the most reliable. Here we reveal which stand mixer brands came out on top, making cake after cake without breaking down.

Stand mixers have a reputation for reliability, with some models claiming to have lasted for years and being passed from one generation to the next. But does that ring true? We've surveyed hundreds of Which? members who own a mixer to find out how reliable their mixer is and, if it broke down, why. Once you've discovered which brands are the most reliable, you can head to our in-depth stand mixer reviews to find the best model for you.

The table below includes our reliability ratings for the big-hitting stand mixer brands - Kenwood and KitchenAid. Our 2015 ratings are based on the views of 465 members who responded to our survey. Find out which brand makes the most reliable stand mixers below.