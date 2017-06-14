Reliable stand mixer brands
By Christina Woodger
Every year we ask thousands of Which? members about their small kitchen appliances to find out which brands are the most reliable. Here we reveal which stand mixer brands came out on top, making cake after cake without breaking down.
Stand mixers have a reputation for reliability, with some models claiming to have lasted for years and being passed from one generation to the next. But does that ring true? We've surveyed hundreds of Which? members who own a mixer to find out how reliable their mixer is and, if it broke down, why. Once you've discovered which brands are the most reliable, you can head to our in-depth stand mixer reviews to find the best model for you.
The table below includes our reliability ratings for the big-hitting stand mixer brands - Kenwood and KitchenAid. Our 2015 ratings are based on the views of 465 members who responded to our survey. Find out which brand makes the most reliable stand mixers below.
|Stand mixer brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|96%
|93%
|
Table notes
Results are based on a Which? survey of 465 stand mixer owners, carried out in June 2015. Sample sizes: Kenwood 264, KitchenAid 69.
How stand mixer brands compare
Stand mixers are generally very reliable. The top-scoring brand picks up an impressive 96% reliability score and the second doesn't lag far behind at 93%.
96% - the reliability score for the most reliable stand mixer brand
If you are picking between the two major brands, both are a relatively safe choice when it comes to reliability. To see how they compare when we take into account the average test score and owners views on each brand, head to our best stand mixer brands page. You can also see how mixers from 16 other brands fared in our tough lab tests by checking our stand mixer reviews.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of stand mixers that have encountered faults or breakdowns, as reported by owners in our customer survey.
The results are weighted so that more serious problems account for more of the score, and we adjust them to account for the age of the stand mixer, so that older models don't unfairly influence the score. Brands with the same star rating can be considered on a par with each other, even if they have slightly different overall percentage ratings.
Common stand mixer problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their stand mixers, these were reported most often:
- Stopped working 11%
- Problems with auto cut off 7%
- Inconsistent performance 5%
Stand mixer reviews you can trust
At Which?, we put stand mixers through a raft of robust tests designed to push them to the limit. Our tests assess how well each model mixes, whisks and whips, and how good it is at kneading bread dough. We also check how easy it is to use and clean. So, when a stand mixer does brilliantly in all our tests, you'll know it will be great when you get it home.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so you can trust us to tell you the honest impartial truth about all the products we review.