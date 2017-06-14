How to buy the best steam mop

How much should I spend on a steam mop?

This mainly depends on what features you're looking for in a steam mop. As a rough guide, steam mops are typically priced from £25 to £100, with one or two more expensive models above this.

We've tested and rated more than 70 steam mops and have uncovered big differences in quality and cleaning power between the different brands and models.

Our tests show that pricier doesn't always mean better, as we've found a Best Buy steam mop for less than £40.

The best steam mops we've tested make light work of cleaning and leave floors grime-free, polished and virtually dry. Poorer-scoring models require much more effort to scrub away dirt and can leave the floor sopping wet, making them an unnecessary and expensive alternative to a traditional mop and bucket.

