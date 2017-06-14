How we test steam cleaners

Our recommended Best Buy steam cleaners and steam mops take the hard work out of cleaning. They blitz through hard-to-remove dirt and grime on a range of surfaces, steam for long enough to let you finish the job and are easy to use.

Our lab tests and reviews of steam mops, handheld steam cleaners, two-in-one models (mop and handheld) and cylinder steam cleaners are designed to sort the outstanding models from the poor steamers that require just as much effort as traditional cleaning methods and leave dirt and grime behind.

Read on to find out the lengths we go to at the Which? test lab to find the best steam cleaners. Our reviews answer all your key steam cleaner questions including:

How well will it clean my floors and other surfaces?

Will it leave surfaces sopping wet?

How long will it steam for before needing refilling?

Is it easy to use?

Which steam cleaners are durable?

Will it clean fabric and carpet?

Should I buy it?

Go straight to our steam cleaner reviews to discover the best and worst models. To find out more about our testing, read on.