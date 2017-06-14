Best Buy steam cleaners
We round up the best steam cleaners and steam mops, as proven by our independent lab tests that span cleaning power, durability and usability.
It’s no good snapping up a steam cleaner at a great price if it can’t get your surfaces sparkling and makes cleaning no easier than traditional hands-on methods. Our independent reviews can give you the insider knowledge on the best steam cleaners and steam mops that shift spills with ease and are a doddle to use.
Our tests go further than anyone else’s to ensure that the best steam cleaners we recommend really are the best of the bunch. And we don’t just reveal the best models – we also highlight the low-scoring Don’t Buy steam cleaners, so you can avoid buying a dud you’ll soon be keen to replace.
- Each of our steam cleaner reviews include lab-tested ratings for how they shift spills and dirt on smooth and textured floors, plus different home surfaces.
- We spent over 280 hours running steam cleaners in the last year to find out how long each one will steam for before you need to refill the tank and how well they stand up to repeated use.
- Steam cleaners can be tricky to manoeuvre, heavy or have stiff attachments - we assess which ones will really make cleaning easier.
How we find the best steam cleaners
We put every steam cleaner through a series of lab tests, checks and measurements, so you can be sure that your Best Buy is one of the best we’ve found at shifting stains as well as being simple to use.
- Cleaning power: we measure the time and effort it takes to shift common household spills and dirt from a range of surfaces geared towards the different types of steam cleaner.
- Heat-up time: we time how long it takes until a steam cleaner is fully heated-up and ready to use.
- Ease of use: we assemble and take apart every steam cleaner to check how easy this is to do, as well as rating how manoeuvrable the steam cleaner is when in use.
- Durability: we use each steam cleaner 30 times and measure the steam output throughout to see if it drops off after repeat use.
Steam cleaner reviews you can trust
We’ve tested steam cleaners from big names including Black and Decker, Vax, Russell Hobbs and Morphy Richards, as well as some own-brand models. With Best Buys available for less than £50, we can tell you that big prices won’t always mean great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
