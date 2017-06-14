Steam cleaners jargon buster

C

Cable length

If you have a large area to steam clean in your home, it’s worth looking at this to give you a greater reach from your plug socket.

Carpet glider

A steam mop attachment that fits onto the mop head to make it suitable for steaming carpets.

Cleaning pads

Steam mops come with detachable cloths which fit over the mop head. They are usually made from microfibre cloth and come in different designs depending on the shape of the mop head. They are secured in place with either Velcro, a drawstring, or clamps. We’ve found that those with drawstrings must be attached very tightly so that they do not move around.

Most pads are machine washable (but check the washing instructions). Our tests found that some retain their shape after multiple washes while others shrink or become stained so it’s worth looking at the cleaning pads rating for a product. Replacement pads cost between £2 and £4.50 for one.

Some handheld steam cleaners also come with microfibre cleaning pads to fit specific attachments, for example to refresh fabric.

Continuous steam

Steam cleaners with this function will start to emit steam when they’re switched on and heated up. You have less control over the steam than with a trigger-activated model but this also means there’s no need to hold a button down to keep it steaming.

Cord storage

Clips attached to the handle of a steam mop, around which you can wrap the power cord to keep it tidy when stored in the cupboard. The best have clips that rotate so it’s easy to release the cord in one go when you want to start cleaning.

Crevice tool

An attachment for handheld steam cleaners that's designed to remove stubborn grime in hard to reach spots.

Cylinder steam cleaner

Cylinder steam cleaners look like cylinder vacuum cleaners and comprise a body, bendy hose, plastic tube and nozzle. They tend to be heavier than steam mops but generally steam for longer. With a range of attachments they’re suitable for the cleaning tasks of steam mops and handheld steam cleaners combined and can cost anywhere between around £60 and £250.