Top five best steam mops
By Sarah Ingrams
We round up the top-scoring steam mops in five categories to help you find the best one for your home.
The most expensive steam cleaners aren’t necessarily the best – nor will the cheapest necessarily give a poor clean.
Our tests have uncovered big differences in quality across the full range of steam cleaners and steam mops available in the shops.
We’ve found Don’t Buy steam mops costing around £80, and Best Buy steam cleaners for less than £50.
All the steam cleaners in the table below have gone through our rigorous lab testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for cleaning and are also easy to use. Take a look at our top picks of steam mops.
|Best steam mop for...
|Our verdict
|Cleaning rating
|Ease of use
|Score
|Best cheap steam mop
|
This is a good choice if you want a Best Buy on a budget. It’s a good all-round steam mop that makes light work of sticky stains and pasta sauce spills.
It’s sturdy, fast to heat up and easy to use, but other mops steam for longer on one tankful of water.
|66%
|Best steam mop overall
|
This Best Buy does a fantastic job of making pasta sauce spills disappear and is also good at mopping up muddy footprints. It’s easy to manoeuvre, sturdy and quick to heat up.
|72%
|Most robust two-in-one steam cleaner
|
This sturdy two-in-one steam cleaner can handle some heavy use. Its flexible design is great at reaching those hard to get to spots with the mop while its handheld device is excellent at blasting dirt from tiles and grouting.
|69%
|Best two-in-one steam cleaner
|
This is the highest scoring two-in-one steam cleaner we tested. It’s versatile, proving as good at removing grime from the kitchen floor as it is at sprucing up mucky grout and tiles. It’s easy to use and stands up to repeated use too.
|73%
|Best cheap two-in-one steam cleaner
|
Its handheld steam cleaner is one of the best we’ve seen, and blasts its way to streak-free glass, and shining tiles and grout. The mop is pretty good too, especially on lighter dirt, such as muddy footprints, and it’s sturdily built.
|71%
We review more steam cleaners than anyone else
We test around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. When testing steam cleaners in our lab, we measure how well each one cleans stains and dirt from various surfaces (we have different surfaces and stains to reflect the jobs each type of steam cleaner is likely to tackle). We time how long it takes to heat and how long it steams for; and we carry out a build-quality assessment and endurance test. Our experts also rate how easy is it to use each steam cleaner.