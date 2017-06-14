Which steam cleaner brand?
Most reliable steam cleaner brands
By Sarah Ingrams
Every year we survey thousands of steam cleaner owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Find out which brands are worth buying.
We've surveyed Which? members who own steam cleaners to find out which brands encounter the most faults and breakdowns.
A common complaint with steam cleaners is that they don't last very long, but our unique guide tells you which brands are the best bet if you're in the market for a reliable steam cleaner.
The table below reveals reliability ratings for three popular brands of cylinder steam cleaners, based on the experiences people who own them. Our reliability ratings show at a glance how the key brands of steam cleaners stack up against each other.
Once you’ve discovered the most reliable brands, go to our in-depth steam cleaner reviews to find the best model.
|Which steam cleaner brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|90%
|89%
|78%
|
Table notes
Ratings based on a survey of 190 Which? members in October 2016. Table correct as of November 2016.
How steam cleaner brands compare
Overall, we've found steam cleaners to be very reliable, the top-scoring brand has a reliability score of 90% and the lowest-ranked scores 78%.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of cylinder steam cleaners with problems per brand in our customer survey, against those from the same brand without problems. The faults are weighted so that more serious problems have a greater effect on the score.
The resulting star ratings show a brand’s reliability compared with other brands in the same category. So that newer or older models don’t influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Which steam cleaner brand stays fault free longest?
We've found that the longevity of different steam cleaners can vary enormously. Our table below shows the steam cleaner brands that stay fault free the longest, according to our survey of steam cleaner owners.
|Which steam cleaner brand stays fault free the longest?
|Brand name
|% faults after one year
|% faults after three years
|% faults after five years
|8%
|11%
|11%
|10%
|16%
|22%
|11%
|11%
|11%
|
Table notes
Ratings based on a survey of 190 Which? members in October 2016. Table correct as of November 2016. As steam cleaners are a relatively new product category, we only record reliability data up to five years, rather than 10 as we do for other domestic appliances.
Common steam cleaner problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their cylinder steam cleaners, these were reported the most often:
- Steam cleaner has just stopped working 20%
- Spits water 13%
- Attachments have become ruined 13%