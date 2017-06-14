Most reliable steam cleaner brands

We've surveyed Which? members who own steam cleaners to find out which brands encounter the most faults and breakdowns.

A common complaint with steam cleaners is that they don't last very long, but our unique guide tells you which brands are the best bet if you're in the market for a reliable steam cleaner.

The table below reveals reliability ratings for three popular brands of cylinder steam cleaners, based on the experiences people who own them. Our reliability ratings show at a glance how the key brands of steam cleaners stack up against each other.

Once you’ve discovered the most reliable brands, go to our in-depth steam cleaner reviews to find the best model.

