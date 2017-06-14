Which steam cleaner brand?
Top 3 steam cleaner brands for 2017
By Sarah Ingrams
Discover the best and worst steam cleaner brands, according to our independent lab tests and surveys of steam cleaner owners.
Since we began testing steam cleaners in 2011, we’ve assessed more than 100 different models in the Which? lab to find out which offer the best cleaning power and value.
In this guide, we share what we’ve learnt about some of the biggest steam cleaner brands, such as Karcher and Vax. Our insider advice reveals which does well in our tests, which brands you can trust to be reliable and which you should avoid.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight to our steam cleaner reviews for the inside track on the latest best models.
We've collated all our steam cleaner test results since 2011, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores so you can see how brands match up.
|Steam cleaner brands rated
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|N/A
|This brand achieved a 90% reliability rating in our reliability survey. Although the steam cleaners we've tested were inconsistent in how well they cleaned, our survey showed that this brand makes machines that can be relied upon to last. It's worth noting too that we didn't survey enough owners of this manufacturer's cleaners to give it a direct customer score, so it's worth giving our reviews a good read before deciding to buy a cleaner from this brand.
|67%
|This brand gets a respectable four stars in our reliability survey, meaning its machines are less likely than some to develop early faults. Unfortunately the products we last tested from this brand were both given a Don't Buy label for their poor cleaning. This is reflected in its customer score, so while a steam cleaner from this brand may keep working for a long time, its cleaning is unlikely to be up to much.
|60%
|This brand’s steam cleaners haven't generally done brilliantly in our tests, and they aren't great when it comes to reliability. While the customer score is above average, it's worth considering the build quality of the product and giving the reviews some close inspection.
Table notes
Customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 190 steam cleaner owners conducted in October 2016. The customer score is based on member satisfaction and whether members would recommend the brand to a friend. Reliability is based on whether members experienced problems with their steam cleaner. Table correct as of November 2016.
Choosing the best brand of steam cleaner
A great steam cleaner doesn't just deliver a great clean with minimal effort each time. It should also be a model you can rely on and ideally one you'd be happy to recommend to a friend.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
The most reliable steam cleaner brand achieved an impressive five stars, meaning it's less likely to let you down than rivals. At the other end of the scale, the worst steam cleaner brand got just three stars for reliability, which might explain its lower customer score of 60%.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We ask hundreds of Which? members who own steam cleaners to tell us how happy they are with the brand they own, and whether they'd recommend it, enabling us to give a Which? customer score.
We also ask about any problems they have experienced with their steam cleaner. Major faults or faults that occur soon after buying carry more weight than minor faults that happen further down the line, so older models aren't unfairly penalised.