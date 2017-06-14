Top 3 steam cleaner brands for 2017

Since we began testing steam cleaners in 2011, we’ve assessed more than 100 different models in the Which? lab to find out which offer the best cleaning power and value.

In this guide, we share what we’ve learnt about some of the biggest steam cleaner brands, such as Karcher and Vax. Our insider advice reveals which does well in our tests, which brands you can trust to be reliable and which you should avoid.

Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight to our steam cleaner reviews for the inside track on the latest best models.

