Bissell steam mops rated

Are Bissell steam mops reliable, and do they offer value for money? Read on for the Which? expert verdict on Bissell’s steam mops.
Bissell produces steam mops and handheld steam cleaners, as well as two-in-one models that can both vacuum and steam clean. It’s an American brand, and not as well-known in the UK as rivals Karcher and Vax. But can it match up to them on floor cleaning?
We've been testing Bissell steam mops since 2011. Since then, we’ve put more than 100 steam cleaners and steam mops through our tough tests to find the best and worst models across the market. By testing each one in the same robust way, we’re able to accurately compare models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.
We also survey hundreds of steam cleaner owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is. Below, you can read our at-a-glance guide to Bissell steam cleaners, which combines our assessment of Bissell steam mops from our lab testing, plus our unique brand satisfaction and reliability ratings, based on owner's views.Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access. Once you’ve decided whether Bissell is the brand for you, don't miss our full Bissell steam cleaner reviews.
|Bissell steam mop overview table
|Number tested
|3
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
How much do Bissell steam mops cost?
You’ll find Bissell steam mops selling for around £70, while Bissell handheld cleaners are a bit cheaper. Its ‘lift-off’ steam cleaner range features steam mops with detachable handheld steam cleaners. These are generally more expensive, at around £80.
Models that claim to suck up dirt as well as steam clean, such as the Vac & Steam, cost up to £150.