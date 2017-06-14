Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which steam mop brand?

Bissell steam mops rated

By Sarah Ingrams

Article 3 of 5

Are Bissell steam mops reliable, and do they offer value for money? Read on for the Which? expert verdict on Bissell’s steam mops.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Bissell produces steam mops and handheld steam cleaners, as well as two-in-one models that can both vacuum and steam clean. It’s an American brand, and not as well-known in the UK as rivals Karcher and Vax. But can it match up to them on floor cleaning?

We've been testing Bissell steam mops since 2011. Since then, we’ve put more than 100 steam cleaners and steam mops through our tough tests to find the best and worst models across the market. By testing each one in the same robust way, we’re able to accurately compare models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.

We also survey hundreds of steam cleaner owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is. Below, you can read our at-a-glance guide to Bissell steam cleaners, which combines our assessment of Bissell steam mops from our lab testing, plus our unique brand satisfaction and reliability ratings, based on owner's views.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access. Once you’ve decided whether Bissell is the brand for you, don't miss our full Bissell steam cleaner reviews.
Bissell steam mop overview table
Number tested 3
Score range
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Should I buy one?

Key

Member Content

Browse all of our Bissell steam mop reviews.

How much do Bissell steam mops cost?

You’ll find Bissell steam mops selling for around £70, while Bissell handheld cleaners are a bit cheaper. Its ‘lift-off’ steam cleaner range features steam mops with detachable handheld steam cleaners. These are generally more expensive, at around £80.

Models that claim to suck up dirt as well as steam clean, such as the Vac & Steam, cost up to £150.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Top 7 steam mop brands for 2017

next

Shark steam mops rated

More on steam cleaners

All advice on steam cleaners

You may also be interested in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017