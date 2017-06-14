Bissell steam mops rated

Bissell produces steam mops and handheld steam cleaners, as well as two-in-one models that can both vacuum and steam clean. It’s an American brand, and not as well-known in the UK as rivals Karcher and Vax. But can it match up to them on floor cleaning?

We've been testing Bissell steam mops since 2011. Since then, we’ve put more than 100 steam cleaners and steam mops through our tough tests to find the best and worst models across the market. By testing each one in the same robust way, we’re able to accurately compare models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.

We also survey hundreds of steam cleaner owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is. Below, you can read our at-a-glance guide to Bissell steam cleaners, which combines our assessment of Bissell steam mops from our lab testing, plus our unique brand satisfaction and reliability ratings, based on owner's views.