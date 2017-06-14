Most reliable steam mop brands

We've rated the different steam mop brands for reliability, to guide you to the brands that should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.

To do this, we've surveyed Which? members who own steam mops or two-in-one mop and handheld steam cleaners, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each steam mop brand.

The table reveals reliability ratings for seven steam mop brands, including Bissell and Vax, based on the experiences of people who own them. Once you’ve discovered which brands are most reliable, go straight to our steam mop reviews to find the best model for you.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.