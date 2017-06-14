Which steam mop brand?
Most reliable steam mop brands
By Sarah Ingrams
We've surveyed hundreds of steam mop owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Find out which brands top our table.
We've rated the different steam mop brands for reliability, to guide you to the brands that should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.
To do this, we've surveyed Which? members who own steam mops or two-in-one mop and handheld steam cleaners, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each steam mop brand.
The table reveals reliability ratings for seven steam mop brands, including Bissell and Vax, based on the experiences of people who own them. Once you’ve discovered which brands are most reliable, go straight to our steam mop reviews to find the best model for you.
|Which steam mop brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Percentage reliability score
|85%
|85%
|85%
|75%
|73%
|57%
Table notes
Ratings based on a survey of 997 Which? members in October 2016. Table correct as of November 2016.
KeyMember Content
Which steam mops stay fault free the longest?
Ever since they came on to the market the build quality and longevity of different steam mops has varied enormously. Our table below shows the brands that stay fault free the longest.
|Which steam mop brand stays fault free the longest?
|Brand name
|% faults after one year
|% faults after three years
|% faults after five years
|21%
|38%
|38%
|21%
|28%
|31%
|15%
|21%
|24%
|22%
|16%
|16%
|9%
|17%
|18%
|9%
|13%
|13%
Table notes
Ratings based on a survey of 997 Which? members in October 2016. Table correct as of November 2016.
As steam mops are a relatively new product, we only record reliability data up to five years, rather than 10 years as we do for other domestic appliances.
How steam mop brands compare
Steam mops scored highly in our reliability survey with an average score of 83% across the different brands - an improvement on last year's rating, suggesting manufacturers are making efforts to improve their products.
There's still a big difference between the best and worst brands though. The top-scoring brand gets 86% for reliability, but at the bottom of the table one brand scores less than 60%.
86%The top score achieved by one of the steam mop brands in our reliability survey
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of steam mops with problems per brand in our customer survey. The faults are weighted so that more serious problems have a greater influence on the score. The resulting star ratings show a brand’s reliability compared with other brands in the same category. So that newer or older models don’t influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for product age.
Common steam mop problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their steam mops and two-in-one steam cleaners, these faults were reported the most often:
- 15% steam cleaner has stopped working
- 14% steam no longer comes out
- 9% spits water
- 9% steam output has noticeably decreased