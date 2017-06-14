Which steam mop brand?
Shark steam mops rated
By Sarah Ingrams
Article 4 of 5
Find out whether Shark mops are a good buy with unique Which? data on brand reliability, owners views and more.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
US brand Shark makes a range of floor cleaners, including steam mops, floor washers and vacuum cleaners. Shark steam mops have a reputation for innovative features, such as a reversible mop head and 'sonic' cleaning power, but are they any good?
We tested over a hundred steam cleaners and steam mops to find the very best – and the worst. We also survey steam mop owners every year to find out what they think about the brand they own and how reliable they find their steam cleaner, so that you can choose a brand that has a good track record for producing lasting products, and is loved by those who own it.
The table below brings together all our testing data for Shark steam cleaners and our unique brand satisfaction and reliability ratings, to help you decide if a Shark steam mop is right for you. Plus, you can read our expert verdict on whether Shark is a brand worth spending your money on.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.
Once you’ve decided whether this is the brand for you, head straight to our full Shark steam mop reviews.
|Shark steam mop overview table
|Number tested
|5
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
KeyMember Content
Browse all of our Shark steam mop reviews.
How much do Shark steam cleaners cost?
Most of the regular Shark model steam mops we tested come in at £100. For there two-in-ones there is some variation in price with one at £50 and the other at £150.
Shark also makes a non-steam floor cleaner called the Sonic Duo. This sells for around £200, and uses a spray mop and vibrating scrubbing pad to lift dirt from hard floors and carpets. You can read our Shark Sonic Duo first look review for our first impressions of this unusual floor cleaner.