Shark steam mops rated

US brand Shark makes a range of floor cleaners, including steam mops, floor washers and vacuum cleaners. Shark steam mops have a reputation for innovative features, such as a reversible mop head and 'sonic' cleaning power, but are they any good?

We tested over a hundred steam cleaners and steam mops to find the very best – and the worst. We also survey steam mop owners every year to find out what they think about the brand they own and how reliable they find their steam cleaner, so that you can choose a brand that has a good track record for producing lasting products, and is loved by those who own it.

The table below brings together all our testing data for Shark steam cleaners and our unique brand satisfaction and reliability ratings, to help you decide if a Shark steam mop is right for you. Plus, you can read our expert verdict on whether Shark is a brand worth spending your money on.

