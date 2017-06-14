Top 7 steam mop brands for 2017

Choosing the best brand of steam mop

A great steam mop or two-in-one mop and handheld steam cleaner doesn't just deliver a great clean with minimal effort each time – it should be a gadget you can rely on and ideally be one you'd happily recommend to a friend.

1*the reliability rating for the worst steam mop brand.

The best steam mop brands in our survey achieved a respectable four-star reliability rating, while the worst brand scored just one star. If you buy from this brand you're much more likely to experience problems, including total breakdown of your mop. The least reliable brand also performs poorly in our tests, with all its currently available mops having been labelled Don't Buy mops to avoid.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We test popular and widely available steam mops from big brands such as Bissell and Vax, as well as own-brand models to separate those that give a great all-round clean with minimal effort from the steam mops that will be more hassle than help around the home.

We put this test data together with feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own steam mops, who tell us how happy they are with the brand they own, enabling us to give a customer score. We also ask about any problems they've experienced to inform our reliability ratings. More serious faults and faults that occur early on in a product's lifetime have a bigger impact on the score than minor faults.