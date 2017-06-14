Which steam mop brand?
Top 7 steam mop brands for 2017
By Sarah Ingrams
Every year we survey hundreds of Which? members to find out which steam mop brands you can rely on, and which to avoid.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products.
In this guide, we share what we’ve learnt about some of the biggest steam mop brands, such as Bissell, Thane and Vax, based on our tests of hundreds of different models and feedback from those who own them.
Our insider advice reveals the brands that impress and those you can trust to be reliable – and which you should avoid. Once you've decided which brand of steam mop you'd prefer, don't miss our full steam mop reviews, which reveal test results for all the latest models.
|Steam mop brands rated
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|N/A
|This brand achieved a decent reliability score in our survey. However, the steam mops we've tested were poorly built and failed to clean all the stains in our test. They were poor enough to be Don't Buys, so won't help to get your home sparkling.
|58%
|This brand’s steam cleaners are some of the best we've tested with seven Best Buy's across its range, although some fall short of the mark. Within the steam cleaner category the top-performing products tend to come in around the 70% mark, so this brand’s average is more than acceptable. It's also one of the best brands within the category for reliability, so is a good bet.
|59%
|This brand has some of the best steam mops we've seen, it was rated reliable by most of those that bought its cleaners. Our tests show you'll need to choose carefully though, as scores for individual mops range from 46% to 71%.
|N/A
|We've found that this brand’s steam cleaners tend to lose their steam output over time. It has a reasonable reliability rating, but there are other brands out that can be counted on to keep cleaning at a higher standard.
|60%
|There was a firm endorsement by its customers for this brand with a category high customer score of 60%. In our reviews we find that this manufacturer’s steam cleaners tend to have as many flaws as they do assets, giving all their cleaners average scores. When it came to reliability the brand was also found wanting, with most other manufacturers classed as being better to rely on.
|N/A
|This brand is a terrible choice. Not only do its mops struggle with all the stains in our tests - with scores so low they are Don't Buys - but it's got a dreadful reliability rating of just one star.
Table notes
Customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 997 people conducted in October 2016. The customer score is based on member satisfaction and whether members would recommend the brand to a friend. Reliability is based on whether members experienced problems with their steam mop. N/A means the sample size was too small to give a rating. Table correct as of November 2016.
Choosing the best brand of steam mop
A great steam mop or two-in-one mop and handheld steam cleaner doesn't just deliver a great clean with minimal effort each time – it should be a gadget you can rely on and ideally be one you'd happily recommend to a friend.
The best steam mop brands in our survey achieved a respectable four-star reliability rating, while the worst brand scored just one star. If you buy from this brand you're much more likely to experience problems, including total breakdown of your mop. The least reliable brand also performs poorly in our tests, with all its currently available mops having been labelled Don't Buy mops to avoid.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We test popular and widely available steam mops from big brands such as Bissell and Vax, as well as own-brand models to separate those that give a great all-round clean with minimal effort from the steam mops that will be more hassle than help around the home.
We put this test data together with feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own steam mops, who tell us how happy they are with the brand they own, enabling us to give a customer score. We also ask about any problems they've experienced to inform our reliability ratings. More serious faults and faults that occur early on in a product's lifetime have a bigger impact on the score than minor faults.