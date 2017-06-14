Which steam mop brand?
Vax steam mops rated
By Sarah Ingrams
Vax claims to be the UK’s best-selling floor-care brand. Find out if Vax steam mops are any good and if they'll last or break down early.
British brand Vax produces a variety of steam cleaners, including steam mops, multifunction 'cylinder' steam cleaners and 2-in-1 models featuring detachable handheld steam cleaners. It has the most extensive range of steam cleaners on the market – but does this add up to brilliant results?
We’ve tested more steam cleaners from Vax than any other brand and put them all through our tough lab tests to find out which models are worth your money. You can see how they compare to other brands by heading to our steam cleaner reviews.
As well as testing all the main Vax steam cleaners, we've gathered the views of owners to find out how reliable Vax steam mops and steam cleaners are once you get them home. The table below reveals if Vax models clean up in our tests, how likely they are to break down and whether owners rate them highly or not - as well as our expert verdict on whether they are worth buying.
|Vax steam cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|10
|Score range (cylinders)
|Score range (mops)
|Brand reliability rating (cylinders)
|Brand reliability rating (mops)
|Value for money rating (cylinders)
|Value for money rating (mops)
|Customer score (cylinders)
|Customer score (mops)
|Should I buy one?
KeyMember Content
How much do Vax steam cleaners cost?
Vax steam mops can cost anywhere between £40 and £100; the pricier tend to be those with detachable handheld steam cleaners or with multiple attachments to make them suitable for various cleaning tasks around your home.
A Vax cylinder steam cleaner will cost between £80-£100.