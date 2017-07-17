Are Bosch steam irons any good?

How to choose the best Bosch steam iron

Bosch sells irons in a range of price brackets, starting from around £20 and ranging all the way up to £120 or more. Its entry-level offerings rival equivalents from brands such as Philips and Tefal, while its high-spec models are packed with features and are among the priciest irons on the market. Most models come with continuous steam, built-in limescale filters and anti-drip systems, designed to prevent water leaking from the steam holes, as standard.

Cheap Bosch irons

Prices start at around £20 for a basic Bosch iron. £20-£40 Bosch models generally have the 'PalladiumGlissée' soleplate. This is Bosch’s trademarked name for a ceramic soleplate that’s coated in palladium, for a supposedly smoother glide. One or two irons at the cheaper end of the scale have a stainless steel soleplate.

Mid-priced Bosch irons

Spend over £40 and you’re likely to get a more powerful model which could produce more steam - although our tests have shown that increased power does not guarantee you’ll get more steaming oomph. Most models at these prices and above have Bosch’s trademarked 'CeraniumGlissée' ceramic soleplate, which Bosch says provides ideal steam distribution and glides 'superbly'. The majority of Bosch's steam generators have this soleplate, too.

Top-of-the-range Bosch irons

If you’re prepared to spend £60-£100, you’ll get increased power and more features, such as a longer cord, filler holes that are easier to access and sensor handles that turn the iron off when you remove your hand. Most have a more powerful steam shot option – useful for blasting high-pressure steam into really deep, stubborn creases.

At the top end of the price scale you can buy irons containing an internal pump. These pump steam into fabrics with more pressure than a standard iron - putting them halfway between an iron and a steam generator. Their downside, though, is that they can quickly run out of steam and you’ll have to top the water tank up frequently.

Bosch steam generators

Bosch has changed the traditional retro design style of its steam generators in favour of a more modern design and updated colourways. They offer the latest features and deliver powerful, pressurised steam at between 4.5 and 7.2 bars of pressure. Prices start at around £120, while a premium model will set you back close to £340. Entry-level models tend to have fewer features, smaller water tanks and basic limescale-prevention features.

Premium models, such as the Bosch TDS6080GB steam generator, come with Bosch's 'i-Temp Advanced' technology. Bosch claims this creates the perfect steam and temperature levels for all fabrics, so you don't have to turn the dial up or down to suit different material types. This means that you can iron any clothes in any order and you won’t need to separate out your ironing pile before you begin.