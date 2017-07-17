Are Tefal steam irons any good?
By Tom Morgan
Should you invest in a Tefal steam iron? Before parting with your money, check out our Tefal buyer's guide.
Tefal is a popular iron brand in the UK. It makes a broad range of irons, spanning from budget models to more premium offerings.
Its irons can cost anything from less than £20 to more than £100. But typically, Tefal is a mid-priced label, with many of its models sitting in the £25-£50 price bracket. Tefal's range of premium irons includes some innovative cordless models.
This guide reveals how Tefal irons have fared overall in our independent steam iron tests. For reviews of individual models, head over to our Tefal steam irons section.
Our verdict on Tefal steam irons
We've collated all of our test results for Tefal steam irons into the table below, which will help you decide whether its the right brand for you:
- Best Buys Find out how many Best Buy steam irons Tefal has produced
- Average test score The average result for all Tefal's irons in our rigorous tests
- Reliability score This shows how likely Tefal's steam irons are to develop faults
- Customer rating We surveyed Which? members with Tefal irons to find out how they rate its products
- Customer loyalty See whether Tefal customers are likely to choose a second iron from the brand
- Pros and cons Read the advantages and disadvantages our experts have found with Tefal irons.
|The Which? verdict on Tefal steam irons
|Number tested in last three years
|Number of Best Buys
|Should I buy a Tefal steam iron?
See how Tefal compares to rivals in our best steam iron brands round-up, and then check out our individual Tefal iron reviews.
How to choose the best Tefal steam iron
You can buy an entry-level Tefal iron for around the same price as a budget Philips or Bosch iron, although Tefal's models are generally cheaper than these brands. At the top end of the scale, a premium Tefal steam iron will set you back around £70, with its cordless models costing up to £100. Its top-spec, high-pressure steam generators are priced around £300.
Cheap Tefal irons
There are plenty of Tefal irons available for less than £30. These are typically less powerful than pricier models and are likely to produce less steam, so they’re more suitable for those who don't typically have a huge ironing pile. If you regularly iron large piles of bedding and clothes you might find it an arduous task with an entry-level Tefal model. Most cheap Tefal irons have a stainless-steel soleplate, which should glide smoothly over creases. On the downside, stainless steel can scratch easily on buttons and zips, and end up dragging on fabrics.
It’s worth checking whether a budget Tefal iron has an anti-drip system to prevent water leaking from the steam holes at low temperatures, as a lot of its models in this price band don’t include this feature.
Mid-priced Tefal irons
As prices increase, you’ll see more features that make ironing easier, including comfier handles, longer power cords and safety features such as auto-shut off for added peace of mind. Spend £30 to £60 and you’ll get a little more oomph for more steam and a more powerful steam shot that blasts deep into stubborn creases to help make them easier to remove.
In this price range you’re likely to get an iron with Tefal’s Superglide or Ultraglide soleplate. These are ceramic or ceramic-coated soleplates; the ceramic heats evenly across the solepate's surface and is typically more scratch-resistant than metal ones. Premium ceramic soleplates are coated in hardened metal or other substances to further increase its resistance to scratching.
Top-of-the-range Tefal irons
These cost £60 and over, and are generally the most powerful models in the Tefal range, so they could be more suitable if you regularly iron your way through large piles of laundry. Regardless of the brand you’re considering, we’d advise against buying on the strength of power alone, as we find it’s not always a good indication of how much steam the iron will actually produce.
Pricier Tefal models have the most powerful steam shots for blasting steam deep into creases. They also have advanced cleaning functions to help prevent limescale from diminishing steam levels and damaging the soleplate, as well as an auto shut-off function as standard.
Tefal steam generator irons
Cheap Tefal steam generators
Tefal's entry-level, non-pressurised steam generators have up to 5.2 bars of pressure. They cost less than £150, but only have basic features. You'll have to wait for steam to form before you start ironing and you can't see the water level as it fills.
Its pressurised steam generators start from £140 for the Effectis range of compact models ideal for those with limited storage space. They offer 5 bars of high-pressure steam output and come with Tefal's Ultraglide Diffusion Soleplate, designed with lines to help the iron glide across fabric.
Premium Tefal steam generators
Tefal's Pro Express collection provides powerful steam at 5.5-6 bars of pressure. Costing between £180-£300, the irons come with Smart Technology, and either three or five preset levels which combine temperature and steam at the optimal levels for each type of fabric. Useful extras include large, removable water tanks, anti-scale collectors and an auto shut-off safety feature.
Top Tefal steam iron picks - and one to avoid
Our expert testing helps us to sort the top-notch Best Buy steam irons from the models that you should avoid. Below, you'll find some of the highest-scoring Tefal steam irons we've tested, along with one that we think you should steer clear of.
Tefal steam irons
- Ironing performance:
Another Best Buy from a big-name brand, offering longer-lasting steam and hassle-free maintenance due to its built-in limescale defences. It’s expensive, but it’ll make ironing quick and painless for you.
This is a super iron, and its makers say it's equipped with 'smart technology' which will let you iron with ease. While it isn't cheap, it irons better than many a pricier model.
This is a cheap steam iron with some handy features, such as a scale filter and self-clean function. It'll help you iron quickly, but it's not the easiest to use and the soleplate scratches easily.