Best Buy steam irons
By Christina Woodger
Best Buy irons and steam generator irons are proven to make ironing easier and quicker. Scroll down for our Best Buy recommendations.
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products.
If you need a new iron, our independent reviews can help you find one that'll glide through your laundry pile in record time.
Which? invests more than £50,000 every year testing the latest irons and steam generators to uncover the best models that you can rely on to help you steam through your laundry pile quickly and easily. Plus, we help you avoid the poor quality irons that will just leave creases in your clothes and an ache in your arm.
All Best Buy-recommended models are proven to give great ironing results, are easy to use, and have survived our limescale tests.
- We spend 1,920 hours each year testing steam irons and generators on our custom-built rig, to find the models that will consistently steam powerfully.
- Each iron is put to work on thick linen trousers, creased cotton shirts and cotton-blend skirts, to reveal the quickest models.
- We name and shame the worst steam irons as Don't Buys, to help you avoid models that make ironing harder work.
How we uncover the best steam irons
We test all of the top-selling steam irons and generators, including supermarket-own models and those from big brands. No one tests irons and steam generator irons as thoroughly as we do at Which?.
- Each iron is tested on a range of fabrics on our automated ironing bench to see how good it is at smoothing creases with only a couple of passes of the soleplate.
- To see how irons cope with limsecale, we repeatedly pump steam from the iron for over 48 hours, and assess how much the steam level drops.
- We rub each iron's soleplate with abrasive materials to see how well it withstands chips, scrapes and knocks, which could cause it to drag across fabrics.
Steam iron reviews you can trust
We’ve tested, rated and reviewed steam irons and generators from the biggest brands, including models from Bosch, Breville, Morphy Richards, Philips, Rowenta, Russell Hobbs and Tefal. We’ve found top-scoring and poor-performing models from all of these big names.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
